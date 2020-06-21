We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Banking & Finance
Sun 21 Jun 2020 12:52 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Oman set to introduce 50% tax on sweetened drinks

Oman will introduce a 50% levy on sweetened drinks from October 1 next.

Oman set to introduce 50% tax on sweetened drinks

Oman is set to introduce a tax on sweetened drinks from October 1 this year, according to the Secretariat General for Taxation.

Any drinks that contain sugar or any of its derivatives or any other sweeteners, as well as concentrates, powders, gels, or preparations that can be converted into sweetened drinks will be subject to the levy, according to the sultanate’s tax authority. 

The authority said products excluded from the tax include fresh fruit juices (100% natural fruits), nutritional supplements, milk and its derivatives containing a ratio of not less than 75% of milk and laban, special dietary drinks and drinks that are for medicinal use.

Oman introduced a 100% tax on tobacco, alcohol, pork meat and energy drinks on June 15 last year. It also introduced a 50% tax on carbonated drinks. The tax on alcohol was later reduced to 50%, but will now be restored to 100% from July 1, according to local media.

Arabian Business digital magazine: read the latest edition online

For all the latest banking and finance news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

Iran's currency plummets against dollar amid coronavirus, sanctions

India's Ambani now among world's 10 richest people

India's Reliance debt free after Saudi, Abu Dhabi deals, says Mukesh Ambani