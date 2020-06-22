We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Bloomberg

Mon 22 Jun 2020 02:00 PM

Emirates REIT asks for identity of traders on suspicious trades

In May, Emirates REIT said it found evidence of irregular trading activity by certain market participants

In May, Emirates REIT said it found evidence of irregular trading activity by certain market participants and reported it to the regulatory authorities.

Emirates REIT has filed an application in the Dubai International Financial Centre Courts to find out the identify of those behind “suspicious trades” in its shares.

“Emirates REIT yesterday submitted an application in the DIFC Courts seeking an order for the disclosure by Nasdaq Dubai of the identity of the traders behind the nominee account responsible for several suspicious trades of Emirates REIT shares,” the Dubai-based company said in a statement Monday.

