We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Banking & Finance
Wed 8 Jul 2020 10:50 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

Travelex lenders to take control of firm as part of new agreement

The embattled company will be split into two separate platforms, Travelex said in an update

Travelex lenders to take control of firm as part of new agreement

As part of the deal, Travelex lenders will take complete control of the business in return for a debt restructuring and a cash injection of $105.3m.


Embattled payments and foreign exchange platform Travelex will be split into two separate companies as a result of a restructuring that will see its debt holders take control of the company, according to an update posted to the London Stock Exchange.

As part of the deal, Travelex lenders will take complete control of the business in return for a debt restructuring and a cash injection of $105.3m.

The update added that the UK-based firm – which was owned by BR Shetty’s Finablr – will also see debt reduced by 84 percent as €360m ($451.9m) worth of senior secured notes (SSN) converted into equity.

The company will be split into an Initial FundCo – which will focus on wholesale foreign exchange markets – and an Optional FundCo which will be centres on retail markets in Europe and the UK.

“The restructuring will provide Travelex with a stable platform through £84m of new liquidity and a substantial debt reduction, so that it can rebuild revenues under the stewardship of its new shareholders," said Travelex CEO Tony D’Souza.

“I want to thank again all of Travelex's employees who have continued to work tirelessly through this challenging period,” he added. “I am also grateful to our secured lenders and all of our stakeholders for their continued support as we reach this milestone and look forward to the successful completion of the transaction."

In late April, Finablr said it may owe at much as $1.3 billion.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest banking and finance news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Bernd Debusmann Jr

Read next

How do negative interest rates work?

Kuwait's budget crunch may push it to tap fund for life after oil

Saudi central banker says 'too early' to call recovery V-shaped