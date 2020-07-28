We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Tue 28 Jul 2020 08:14 AM

Standard Chartered Bank appoints new Saudi CEO

Standard Chartered Bank was awarded the licence to setup a banking branch in Saudi Arabia in 2019

Yazaid Al Salloom, CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia.

Standard Chartered Bank has appointed Yazaid Al Salloom as CEO of its new operations in Saudi Arabia.

Al Salloom, who takes up the role on August 1, joined Standard Chartered Bank in 2018, working as head of financial institutions sales for MENAP & Turkey, and previously worked in Debt Capital Markets at HSBC and Deutsche Bank.

Standard Chartered Bank was awarded the licence to setup a banking branch in Saudi Arabia in 2019.

Standard Chartered Bank Saudi Arabia will operate a single branch based in Riyadh that will provide banking services to the sovereign and government related entities, large corporates, financial institutions and multinational companies operating in the kingdom.

