UAE's Mubadala invests in US pharma business

Abu Dhabi-based Mubadala Investment Company on Monday said it has invested in PCI Pharma Services (PCI), a pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical global supply chain solutions provider, alongside Kohlberg, private equity firm headquartered in New York.

Following the sale, to private equity firm Kohlberg and Mubadala, PCI's parent, Partners Group, will retain a meaningful minority equity stake. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, PCI Pharma Services provides a broad range of integrated pharmaceutical supply chain solutions from the earliest stages of drug development through to commercial launch and delivering ongoing supply with global capabilities for drug development and manufacturing, clinical trials services and commercial packaging services.

PCI spans a global footprint of 25 facilities across six countries and employs 3,900 people worldwide.

Camilla Macapili Languille, head of Pharma & Medtech, Mubadala, said: “Outsourced pharmaceutical services has been a key investment theme for us over the past few years, and we are excited to be partnering with one of the global leaders in this industry.

"We have been particularly impressed by the quality and depth of PCI’s management team, as well as the company’s strong execution track record, impeccable values, and distinct vision for the long-term development of their business. We have strong conviction in the company’s growth trajectory and are committed to working with Kohlberg and Partners Group to ensure their long-term success.”

KohIberg and Mubadala plan to partner with PCl's management team, led by CEO Salim Haffar, to add specific capabilities and geographies organically and inorganically to improve its customer service experience and enable its customers to bring lifesaving biopharmaceutical therapies to market. Future capabilities include sterile fill finish of injectables, expanding high potent and specialized manufacturing and further geographic expansion into Asia and Europe.