We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Bloomberg

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Banking & Finance
Mon 14 Sep 2020 03:49 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Bloomberg

Japan's Nomura cuts investment banking jobs in Dubai

Tokyo-based brokerage shrinks its Middle East footprint and moves coverage of the region to staff in other offices

Japan's Nomura cuts investment banking jobs in Dubai

The firm obtained its licence to operate from Dubai’s financial center in 2009 after acquiring parts of Lehman Brothers Holdings during the global financial crisis.

Nomura Holdings has cut about a half dozen investment banking jobs in Dubai, as Japan’s biggest brokerage shrinks its Middle East footprint and moves coverage of the region to staff in other offices.

The Tokyo-based firm made the cuts in recent weeks, and will now serve Middle Eastern clients from cities where it has bigger operations, such as London, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Its asset management and global markets divisions will keep their on-the-ground presence, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.

Nomura has been overhauling its global wholesale business since April last year in a bid to save $1 billion in costs and sustain profitability abroad. New CEO Kentaro Okuda has persisted with those efforts by cutting dozens of investment banking jobs in the US, Bloomberg reported in July.

The firm obtained its licence to operate from Dubai’s financial center in 2009 after acquiring parts of Lehman Brothers Holdings during the global financial crisis.

Investment banks have gradually scaled back their presence in the United Arab Emirates in recent years amid a lack of major deals. Nomura struggled to meet competition from banks like HSBC that deployed their massive balance sheets in the region, and from more specialized firms like Moelis & Co, one of the people said.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest banking and finance news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Bloomberg

Read next

Premier League denies rejecting Saudi takeover of Newcastle Utd

IMF ready to help blast-hit Lebanon once new government in place

Video: Fintech helping women empowerment, Mastercard's Sridhar says