We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Banking & Finance
Fri 25 Sep 2020 09:03 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

Lebanon unveils port blast compensation package for Beirut businesses

President Michel Aoun signs a decree allocating 100 billion Lebanese pounds to the programme

Lebanon unveils port blast compensation package for Beirut businesses

The explosion has compounded Lebanon's worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

Lebanon on Thursday unveiled a compensation programme for the thousands of homes and businesses devastated by the August 4 mega-blast at Beirut's port.

President Michel Aoun signed a decree allocating 100 billion Lebanese pounds (more than $66 million at the official exchange rate, or $13 million on the black market) to the programme, his office said.

It added that the army and Beirut municipality would be tasked with setting up a mechanism to distribute the funds.

The compensation will go to owners of homes and businesses damaged in the explosion that left more than 190 dead and devastated swathes of the capital, a source at the presidency said.

According to an assessment by the army, the blast caused by a consignment of ammonium nitrate damaged almost 61,000 homes and over 19,000 businesses.

The explosion compounded Lebanon's worst economic crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

On August 9, the international community pledged around $300 million in emergency aid at a conference jointly organised by France and the United Nations.

The UN is to coordinate the aid to ensure it reaches those in need directly rather than through Lebanese government bodies, which are widely accused of corruption.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest banking and finance news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

AFP

Read next

CEO of UAE digital finance firm Deem to step down

Is Chinese e-commerce giant set to eclipse Saudi Aramco's record IPO?

Abu Dhabi reveals huge surge in Saudi trade deals