We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Banking & Finance
Wed 30 Sep 2020 09:00 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

Credit Suisse to cut jobs in Gulf in wealth management overhaul

Around 20 people to be let go by the banking giant, mainly in Dubai

Credit Suisse to cut jobs in Gulf in wealth management overhaul
Swiss bank Credit Suisse.

Credit Suisse Group is laying off about 20 people in the Middle East as it restructures wealth management activities in the region, according to people familiar with the matter.

The job cuts - focused on Dubai - follow the decision to incorporate the business that deals with non-resident Indian and Africa clients under Middle East head Bruno Daher, the people said, asking not to be identified because the plans are private. Raj Sehgal, former head of that unit, is now the chairman of NRI and Africa.

Credit Suisse hires new CEO for Saudi commercial bank unit

Credit Suisse is expanding after receiving a full banking license for the kingdom in April 2019

“We are committed to the non-resident Indian segment, and in order to further accelerate growth, we are bringing the operations in the broader Middle East and Africa region under one single leadership,” a bank spokeswoman said in an emailed statement. She declined to comment on the job cuts.

Chief executive officer Thomas Gottstein announced his first major revamp of the Swiss lender at the end of July, simplifying the bank’s structure. Credit Suisse is merging its advisory and its trading business into a single division led by global markets head Brian Chin, while plans to cut as many as 500 jobs in Switzerland were also disclosed last month.

Philipp Wehle’s international wealth management unit has been marked out as a growth area with the aim to boost revenue from the ultra-wealthy while also bringing investment banking for mid-sized clients in the EMEA region under his control. He’s also laid out his own divisional revamp, reducing the number of regional reports to undo a structure created by predecessor Iqbal Khan.

Credit Suisse hiring Morgan Stanley Dubai banker Luthra

Group looking to expand investment banking operations in the Middle East

Credit Suisse discovered fraud at its Middle-East and Africa private banking business earlier this year, Bloomberg reported last month. The Swiss lender dismissed a Zurich-based banker who forged documentation on an over-the-counter contract for an African wealth management client, according to people familiar with the matter.

The deception led to a loss of about 10 million francs ($11 million) for the bank and also hurt other clients, the people said, asking not to be identified as the matter is private. The fraud and losses were booked in the unit led by Sehgal.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest banking and finance news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Real news, real analysis and real insight have real value – especially at a time like this. Unlimited access ArabianBusiness.com can be unlocked for as little as $4.75 per month. Click here for more details.

Bloomberg

Read next

Dubai stock market set to launch new platform to drive investments

Currency collapse heaps more misery on Lebanese as prices skyrocket

Appetite grows for office return as coronavirus-fuelled 'Zoom fatigue' bites