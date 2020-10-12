$200m financing fund launched to help coronavirus-hit projects in the Gulf

Shuaa Capital, the Dubai-based asset management and investment banking platform, has announced the launch of a $200 million fund targeting stalled projects hit by coronavirus-related financing problems in the GCC.

The Shuaa Financing Opportunities Fund has already attracted a total of $68 million in commitments from investors, the company said.

Dubai's Shuaa pauses some deals as virus causes strategic shift Shuaa Capital is focused on its main businesses and on becoming more efficient, chief executive officer Jassim Alseddiqi said

The launch of its first dedicated financing fund follows Shuaa’s recent success in the private credit space in deploying and returning in excess of $250 million to investors and generating mid-teen returns of about 15 percent in addition to $3 billion of structured and raised funding across all portfolio companies, the company added.

The key objective of the new fund is to generate income yield and preserve capital, through a well identified mandate covering targeted and strategic investments in senior, mezzanine and unitranche Sharia-compliant financing for corporates and developers operating in the GCC region.

It is the fourth fund to be announced by Shuaa in 2020 and the company said it has raised over $140 million in the last three months.

Jassim Alseddiqi, CEO of Shuaa, said: "Against the backdrop of a changing regulatory and business environment, several project deals and assets in liquidity-hit sectors are unable to progress or fulfil certain obligations, particularly due to the challenges posed by Covid-19.

“Despite the challenging market conditions for borrowers, Shuaa believes that there are attractive opportunities in the GCC market that will generate appropriate risk-adjusted returns for its investors, in key sectors including healthcare, real estate, hospitality, construction and shipping.”

He added: “Opportunities in the current market environment include short term recapitalisations, growth capital, bridge loans and acquisition financing. Shuaa’s investment team has hence identified several needs for this type and level of financing in projects across the GCC region and is looking to provide them with innovative alternative investments including last-mile funding, something in which we have successfully engaged since the last financial crisis.

Jassim Alseddiqi, CEO of Shuaa

"We look forward to jumpstarting these key projects towards their successful completion and continuing to support their future goals as our economy moves into a recovery phase."

Shuaa said in a statement that the investors base for the new fund is expected to include regional and international limited partners, including regional non-banking financial institutions, family offices, investment companies and high net worth qualified individuals (HNWI).