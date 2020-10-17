Oman's ratings cut for the second time in 2020 amid economic troubles

Oman’s sovereign rating has been cut for the second time in 2020 by S&P Global Ratings as lower crude revenue and the virus pandemic take a heavy toll on the country’s finances.

S&P took Oman a notch lower to B+, four levels into its non-investment grade scale, according to a statement. The outlook on the rating is stable.

Oman plans to introduce VAT in April as it battles budget deficit Essential food items, medical care, education and financial services will be exempt from the planned levy

The Gulf nation had already been downgraded twice this year by both Moody’s Investors Service and Fitch Ratings. S&P’s rating is now one level lower than both Moody’s and Fitch.

“Oman’s public sector finances, as indicated by the net debt level, will materially weaken over the next three years, notwithstanding the implementation of measures to reduce fiscal deficits, S&P said. “This is partly driven by our assumptions of restrained oil price growth and slow economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.”

The sultanate’s finances were in trouble even before the breakout of the pandemic and a crash in oil prices. It is now on course to rack up the steepest budget deficit since 2016 at nearly 19 percent of gross domestic product, according to the International Monetary Fund. The economy is seen contracting 10%, the most among Arab Gulf nations, the fund estimated in its latest outlook.

How Oman is planning to reduce the financial burden on pensioners Oman Banks Association says new loan payments scheme aims to guarantee retirees a 'decent life'

S&P estimates Oman’s gross government debt will rise to about 84 percent of GDP by end-2020 from 60 percent in 2019, while government-related enterprises debt will reach 43 percent of GDP from 30 percent during the same period. The real GDP will contract in 2020 by 5 percent due to oil production limits under the OPEC+ agreement and the blow dealt by the Covid-19 to domestic demand and investment, it said.

The IMF now expects Oman’s debt ratio to rise by 18 percentage points this year, on par with junk-rated Ecuador.

According to Bloomberg Barclays indexes, Oman’s dollar bonds have underperformed all Gulf Arab peers this year.

Oman’s economy has been struggling since the earlier oil price crisis in 2014, and it has been forced to tap international debt markets to plug budget deficits.

It was slower than its neighbors in implementing fiscal reforms despite dwindling reserves, though this month it announced plans for a 5 percent value-added tax next year, a step economists said was welcome but not enough.

“The incremental revenues from VAT would be offset to a large extent by incremental interest expenditure,” Morgan Stanley’s Jaiparan Khurana wrote in an October 15 note.

The largest oil exporter outside of OPEC, Oman reportedly discussed receiving financial aid from wealthier neighbors earlier this year to help it weather cheaper crude and the pandemic.

Preliminarily figures showed the fiscal deficit widened 25 percent during the first half of 2020 on a yearly basis.