Dubai plans $136m in support for coronavirus-hit businesses

Dubai plans to offer AED500 million ($136m) of aid for businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis, Crown Prince Hamdan Bin Mohammed said on Twitter on Saturday.

The package, which will consist of rent breaks and the elimination of government fees and fines for some businesses, will bring total government support to AED6.8 billion ($1.85bn), according to the prince.

The emirate is known as the business hub of the Middle East, and has been hit hard by Covid-19 as it relies on trade and tourism. The International Monetary Fund expects the United Arab Emirates’ economic output to shrink 6.6 percent this year. Job losses and weak domestic demand remain a drag on businesses in the expatriate-dominated city.

Under @HHShkMohd’s directives, we announce a AED500 million stimulus package to support the local economy, bringing the total worth of stimulus packages announced this year to AED6.8 billion. pic.twitter.com/X4YCmU5X0e— Hamdan bin Mohammed (@HamdanMohammed) October 24, 2020

"We strive to support the business sector while working together to counter the negative effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. The business sector is at the heart of our economy. We are keen to revive the business environment and open new horizons for entrepreneurs and investors in line with Dubai’s future aspirations," Sheikh Hamdan said.

His Highness launched several economic initiatives that seek to support various business sectors in Dubai. Advertising companies affected by the pandemic will be exempted from Dubai Municipality’s advertising permit fees for three months, retroactive from March 15 to June 16, 2020.

Sheikh Hamdan also launched a series of initiatives to support private nurseries in Dubai, which include exempting them from the renewal fees of the commercial license and extending the licenses of existing clinics operating in these nurseries. Additionally, the licenses of health professionals working in nurseries will be extended for six months from the date of expiry of the license. Nurseries located on lands owned by the Knowledge Fund Establishment will be eligible for a 50 percent reduction in rent until the end of 2020.

He approved an initiative to support the taxi service sector through adjusting the government fees to enhance liquidity for operators.

Furthermore, Sheikh Hamdan approved extending the validity of some of the initiatives announced in the previous stimulus package for three months until the end of 2020 to support the private sector in coping with the repercussions of the pandemic. These include extending the freeze on market fees levied on all sectors in Dubai until the end of 2020. The exemptions for traditional commercial vessels registered locally in the UAE from docking fees at Dubai Port and Hamriya Port (including direct and indirect loading fees) will also be extended.

The AED50,000 bank or cash guarantee required to conduct customs clearance activity will continue to be waived, and bank and cash guarantees paid by customs clearance companies will be refunded. Also, the fees on customs documents will continue to be reduced from AED50 to AED5 for each transaction, and the requirement for providing a banking instrument when submitting customs-related grievances continues to be cancelled.

In the tourism, entertainment and events sector, the freeze on fees charged for hotel rating, ticket sales, issuing permits and other government fees related to entertainment and business events has been extended until the end of 2020. The freeze on government permit fees for the retail sector will be also be extended until the end of November2020.

Cancellation of all fines charged for late payment of government service fees and payments of penalties to renew commercial licenses has also been extended. Furthermore, commercial licenses can be renewed without the mandatory renewal of lease contracts. The 25 percent down payment requirement for paying government fees in instalments will also be cancelled until the end of 2020.

The municipality fee on hotel establishments’ sales will be set at seven percent and the ‘Tourism Dirham Fee’ will be restored, where hotel establishments and restaurants will be refunded 50 percent of the fee until the end of 2020. The initiative to waive all deferral and cancellation fees for all recreational and sporting events, including exhibitions and conferences will be extended.