$5m-plus fines upheld for DIFC-linked financial firms, execs at tribunal

The Financial Markets Tribunal (FMT) has affirmed a decision by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to take enforcement action against two firms and three individuals for unauthorised financial services activities and making misleading and deceptive statements.

The firms are Al Masah Capital Limited, a Cayman Islands registered company now in liquidation and Al Masah Capital Management Limited, a DFSA authorised firm, also now in liquidation.

The three individuals have been named as Shailesh Dash, Nrupaditya Singhdeo and Don Lim Jung Chiat.

Following an eight-day hearing earlier this year, the FMT has now issued its decision in which it upheld the DFSA’s decisions as set out earlier this year.

Bryan Stirewalt, chief executive of the DFSA, said: "Firms and the individuals in charge have a responsibility to ensure that all financial services activities in or from the DIFC are appropriately authorised and carried out properly. The DFSA is particularly concerned by attempts to use legal structures to avoid regulation when the substance of the activity is a financial service conducted in or from the DIFC.

"This matter also shows the extent to which the DFSA will take action to ensure investors are treated fairly and are not misled by misrepresentation, concealment or omission. Protection of direct and indirect users of DIFC financial services is a key priority of the DFSA. The DFSA will also take appropriate action against individuals involved in the running of companies that breach the DFSA’s rules."

The FMT imposed financial penalties on all five, including $3 million on Al Masah Capital, $1.5 million on Al Masah Capital Management Limited. $225,000 on Dash, $175,000 on Singhdeo and $150,000 on Lim.

The FMT sanctions are the same as those imposed by the DFSA, except for the fine for Singhdeo, which the FMT increased by $25,000.

The FMT also upheld the DFSA’s decision to prohibit all three individuals and concluded they are not fit and proper to perform any function in connection with financial services in or from the DIFC. The FMT also ordered them to pay the DFSA’s costs of the proceedings.

The case involved complicated structures in which investors bought shares in companies that then bought shares in other businesses. However, the FMT agreed with the DFSA that the arrangements were investments in funds. The FMT took the view that these were managed by AMC, the Cayman registered entity, from within the DIFC when it was not authorised to do so.

The FMT also found that the two companies and three individuals had concealed from potential investors the payment of placement fees to AMC. Annual reports and audited financial statements had been altered to remove the full extent of fees that had been paid.

The FMT noted that the misrepresentation of fees was intentional and deceptive, and the altered documents were used as marketing materials to persuade potential investors to invest.

The FMT finding also said that the two companies had committed breaches and that the three individuals were knowingly involved in the contraventions.