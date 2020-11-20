Lebanese pound falls further as economic turmoil continues to bite

Lebanon’s capital markets have witnessed further deterioration in the Lebanese pound (LBP) against the US dollar on the black FX market as the country's economic crisis shows no sign of abating.

The LBP/US dollar exchange soared from LBP/US$7,300 last week to LBP/US$8,300 on Friday, while the money changers syndicate kept the exchange rate at LBP/US$3,850-$3,900.

Lebanon has been without a government for nearly three months now, following the Beirut Port explosion on August 4.

The latest drop in the value of the Lebanese pound comes after special French envoy Patrick Durel failed to catalyse the government's formation when he made a two-day visit last week to meet with Lebanese leaders.

Durel reportedly delivered an ultimatum for rival Lebanese factions to act as quickly as possible to form a new cabinet to deliver reforms or face missing out on international aid to help it out of its crippling economic crunch, the worst in decades.

Dr Marwan Barakat, group chief economist and head of research at Bank Audi, told Arabian Business: "The main reason for the US exchange rate rise relative to the Lebanese pound on the black market by 23 percent since the beginning of the month is tied to increased political uncertainty... This adds to the weakness of the Lebanese pound reported since the beginning of the year and has been driven by the significant drop in dollar inflows to the country coupled with excessive LBP money creation amid the year-to-date growth in currency in circulation by 125 percent."

Currency in circulation outside of Lebanon’s central bank rose from $7 billion at the end of 2019 to $18 billion in mid-November. This uptrend continues to reflect clients’ strong preference for cash amid the growing uncertainty and feeble trust in the economy.

James Swanston, MENA economist at Capital Economics, told Arabian Business: "The Lebanese pound’s official pegged exchange rate will almost certainly break. On the black market, the currency is trading at a discount of more than 80 percent against the dollar compared with the official exchange rate. FX reserves (including gold) have fallen by 32.25 percent year to date at $25.25 billion by mid-November and now cover only a third of the monetary base.

"This ratio is one way of assessing the credibility of exchange rate pegs as, if foreign exchange reserves are larger than the monetary base, the central bank can credibly commit to converting local currency into foreign currency at the official rate. But this is not possible in Lebanon and with the pound coming under increasing pressure. We ultimately think that policymakers will not be able to withstand the pressure and be forced to devalue the currency."

Swanston added: "Ultimately, we expect they will be forced to devalue the pound by around 80 percent against the dollar to LBP/US7,500 by end-2021."

Since his appointment on October 22, Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri has encountered major obstacles in his attempts to form a new cabinet. This government is tasked with implementing a series of structural reforms outlined in the French initiative aimed at lifting Lebanon out of its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 Civil War.

The country’s struggling economy is saddled with a soaring public debt of over $94 billion.