2021: A forecast for the payments sector

1. How did the pandemic affect the payments sector in 2020?

Like most industries, the pandemic affected the payments sector in varying measures. After a good first quarter, the industry saw a decline for the rest of the year, although not all corridors were affected equally. The sector was able to withstand major shocks due to its robust foundation and prominence as an essential services sector. The pandemic also accelerated the transformation to digital solutions in line with the UAE’s vision to become a digital economy. Several industry-friendly regulations launched in late 2019 and throughout 2020 further helped unshackle the industry and allowed it to grow organically to serve customers better.

The sector also saw a huge growth in the number of fintechs, each of which advanced different areas of customer experience. The UAE presently hosts more than 50 percent of the GCC region’s fintech companies, with nearly 39 percent of the country’s population using fintechs for peer-to-peer money transfers. This of course augurs well for the industry, as it signals that the market is ready for disruption.

Collaboration among different stakeholders will help achieve impactful innovation through the proper application of new technologies.

2. What factors will impact the performance of the UAE’s payments sector through 2021?

This will be the year of rebuilding. Barring any new and unexpected catastrophes, individuals, businesses and societies can be hopeful of a revival of things, especially with a global rollout of the vaccine on the horizon. The health crisis has made it imperative for financial services companies to reconfigure their operations. New services will cater to even more niche customer touchpoints, many of which will add to existing offerings.We are also confident that Expo 2020, to be held in 2021, will boost the payments industry in the UAE and accelerate the adoption of technology towards making the country a digital economy.

Further, the UAE government’s decision to relax regulations around setting up new companies and SMEs will certainly give an edge to the business landscape and positively impact the country’s payments industry.

Overall, the outlook for outbound remittances is positive for the year and we remain bullish in our views for the payments business, although rising unemployment, restrictions in mobility and emergence of successive waves of the pandemic are a major cause of concern. The gradual return to normalcy of tourism, when it does happen, will signal the start to a positive recovery in the forex/banknotes segment of the industry.



3. I've seen that you recently opened your 75th branch in the country. What else is in the Lulu Exchange pipeline for 2021?

The opening of the 75th branch, which was conducted by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, UAE Minister of Economy, highlights our commitment to the UAE and its people. The wise and humanitarian leaders of the UAE have prioritised the well-being of both people and business establishments without letting the health crisis spiral out of control. This gives us the much-needed boost to contribute even more towards the quick recovery of the country’s economy in the new year.

We have plans to expand our network in UAE to 83 branches over the coming months. We will also be digitising our payroll solution, MyPayMyCard, to give greater flexibility to employers in accessing our WPS services. Last year was a strong one for our WPS business and we plan to build on this position of strength.

Further, we will be rolling out transformative upgrades to LuLu Money, our digital payments platform, to enhance the volume of digital transactions and stay in sync with the aspirational needs of digital natives.

We will also be expanding the reach of the recently launched LuLu PREMIER- a specialised service for high-net-worth individuals and corporate customers that provides a differentiated client experience through dedicated relationship managers, priority and personalised services, preferential pricing, doorstep services, rewards and lifestyle benefits, among others.

We are also developing trade-based cross-border payments for SMEs and corporates. With the UAE being a trade hub, we foresee tremendous potential in trade remittances for SMEs and large corporates. We have recently formed a specialist team to manage and develop this business in 2021.