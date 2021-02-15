Filipino remittances drop for first time in 19 years as UAE, Saudi receipts fall

The amount of money repatriated by Filipinos abroad fell last year for the first time since 2001 as the pandemic upended the global job market.

Cash remittances declined by 0.8% to $29.9 billion last year, according to central bank data released Monday.

Roughly 2.3 million Filipino migrants are living and working abroad — a large proportion of them in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

More than 400,000 overseas Filipino workers have been repatriated since the pandemic started, risking a key source of the country’s foreign exchange and financial support for millions back home.

While the overall slide was less than the central bank’s forecast for a 2 percent drop, the figure represents a “fading punch packed by once very potent foreign exchange flows from abroad,” said Nicholas Mapa, economist at ING Groep in Manila.

The peso has gained 0.2 percent against the US dollar so far this year and is trading at its strongest level since 2016. That’s eroded the ability of remittances to pay for school fees, mortgages and other expenses, Mapa said.

Funds declined from the UK, Germany and Japan, as well as Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. They increased from the US, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, South Korea and Qatar.

“I expect a relatively modest rebound this year,” said Euben Paracuelles, chief Asean economist at Nomura Holdings in Singapore. “A redeployment of workers who were repatriated home, for instance, might take a while given remaining travel restrictions globally, and local vaccinations could take time.”