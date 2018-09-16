Meet the man behind Circle K's retail success in the UAE

Circle K has over 18,000 convenience stores around the world and is planning to bring its UAE network to 100 stores in the next five years

Circle K is getting set to bring its store network across the UAE into the triple digits, all thanks to Laurent Guitart who describes himself simply as 'a supplier of food'

Founded in 1951 in Texas, United States, Circle K is one of the largest food retailers in the world with more than 18,000 convenience stores globally. Brought to the GCC by Convenience Arabia in 2009, it offers consumers a unique shopping experience with tailored market strategies. Laurent Guitart has led Circle K UAE since 2015, when he was appointed general manager and as CEO since May 2018.

If all goes well, where do you see Circle K UAE in the next five years?

Next year will bring our network to 100 stores across UAE with a strong focus on tourist and commercial locations. It will then be mandatory to open our own regional distribution warehouse, central kitchen and much more.

What is your decision-making process?

Decisions are taken based on business facts and only by focusing on customer journeys. I firmly believe in having regular one on one meeting with various heads of business. It allows me to focus on the details and performance of my teams.

What do you enjoy the most about your company?

The real satisfaction for me is the positive results of all implemented programs during the last three years and that each team member continues to bring a smile to the business every day.

If you were to explain your job to an 8-year-old in a sentence, what would you say?

Simply, that my job is to supply food to people at their convenience.

What are characteristics that you believe every leader should possess?

Integrity, commitment and passion.

What is the best way to prepare for uncertainty in your opinion?

By being prepared and ready to adapt to the situation, take fast decisions and execute.

What makes you get out of bed each day?

Passion for my job, responsibilities and love of my family empower me to rock every day.

Do you have any daily rituals that help prepare you for the day?

An early morning workout and healthy breakfast routine is the best injection for a powerful day.

Quote to live your life By?

You get what you give. And of course that nothing is impossible.

Finish this sentence, “The world would be a better place if only…

People realised how precious life is.