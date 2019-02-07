Celebrity life-coach Tony Robbins is coming to Dubai

From janitor to multi-millionaire, Robbins is arguably the world's most recognisable motivational speaker

World-renowned motivational speaker, author and life coach Tony Robbins has confirmed he will be bringing his brand of coaching for a one-night only event to Dubai this year.

The subject of the 2016 documentary 'Tony Robbins: I Am Not Your Guru', based on a ‘Date with Destiny’ event he held in Florida, Robbins has spent four decades transforming himself from a janitor into arguably the world's most popular life coach.

His events have attracted more than 50 million people from 100 countries, with his books and videos translated into 190 languages. Global management consulting and professional services firm Accenture calls him among “the top 50 business intellectuals in the world” and he is also on Harvard Business Press’ list of top 200 business gurus.

Robbins will hold his event -called ‘Achieving the Unimaginable’ - on September 3 in Dubai, following a two-day seminar with world-renowned speaker Lisa Nichols on March 29 and 30.

Both events are being organised by Najahi Events at the Dubai World Trade Centre.