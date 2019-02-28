Paras Shahdadpuri honoured for outstanding contribution at Indian CEO awards

Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman and founder of Nikai Group, receives his award from Sue Holt, managing director, ITP Media Group.

Hosted at the novel venue of this year's Dubai International Boat Show, the awards honour achievements of the vibrant and highly influential Indian business community in the region

Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman and founder of Nikai Group, received the top award at this year’s Indian CEO Awards.

One of the leading members of the Indian diaspora in the UAE has been Paras Shahdadpuri, who arrived in Dubai in 1987.

Shahdadpuri started with trading in commodities in 1988, and soon established Nikai Group, which made its name as an electronics and home appliances firm, but has since become a global conglomerate that has operations in IT, FMCG and retail food chain.

The ability to adapt and diversify is a matter of attitude, he told Arabian Business in an interview. “I find business is about common sense. From electronics to selling cotton to selling food or services, I don’t see any major difference at all.”

The Indian CEO Awards also honoured business leaders across a wide variety of sectors, including healthcare, textiles, retail, energy and media.

The Indian CEO Award winners:

Female CEO of the year

Alisha Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare

Written Word Award winner of the year

Gaurav Sinha, Insignia Worldwide

Healthcare CEO of the year

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, VPS Healthcare

Retail CEO of the year

Dr. Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and MD, Al Adil Group

Media CEO of the year

Sunil John, Asda’a - BCW Global

Textile CEO of the year

Raju Shroff, Regal Group

Professional Services CEO of the year

Zubin Jal Karkaria, VFS Global

Legal CEO of the year

Ashish Metha, Ashish Metha and Associates

F&B CEO of the year

Bhupender Nath, Passion F&B

Outstanding contribution to business

Paras Shahdadpuri, Nikai Group

Young achiever of the year

Akram Thumbay, Thumbay Group

Special award for science and medicine

Dr Sanjay Parashar, Cocoona Centre of Aesthetic Transformation

Energy CEO of the year

Yogesh Metha, Petrochem Middle East