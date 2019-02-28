Paras Shahdadpuri honoured for outstanding contribution at Indian CEO awards

Paras Shahdadpuri honoured for outstanding contribution at Indian CEO awards
Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman and founder of Nikai Group, receives his award from Sue Holt, managing director, ITP Media Group.
By Staff writer
Thu 28 Feb 2019 10:13 PM

Paras Shahdadpuri, chairman and founder of Nikai Group, received the top award at this year’s Indian CEO Awards.

Hosted at the novel venue of this year’s Dubai International Boat Show, the awards honour achievements of the vibrant and highly influential Indian business community in the region.

One of the leading members of the Indian diaspora in the UAE has been Paras Shahdadpuri, who arrived in Dubai in 1987.

Shahdadpuri started with trading in commodities in 1988, and soon established Nikai Group, which made its name as an electronics and home appliances firm, but has since become a global conglomerate that has operations in IT, FMCG and retail food chain.

The ability to adapt and diversify is a matter of attitude, he told Arabian Business in an interview. “I find business is about common sense. From electronics to selling cotton to selling food or services, I don’t see any major difference at all.”

The Indian CEO Awards also honoured business leaders across a wide variety of sectors, including healthcare, textiles, retail, energy and media.

The Indian CEO Award winners:

Female CEO of the year
Alisha Moopen, Aster DM Healthcare

Written Word Award winner of the year
Gaurav Sinha, Insignia Worldwide

Healthcare CEO of the year
Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, VPS Healthcare

Retail CEO of the year
Dr. Dhananjay (Jay) Datar, chairman and MD, Al Adil Group

Media CEO of the year
Sunil John, Asda’a - BCW Global

Textile CEO of the year
Raju Shroff, Regal Group

Professional Services CEO of the year
Zubin Jal Karkaria, VFS Global

Legal CEO of the year
Ashish Metha, Ashish Metha and Associates

F&B CEO of the year
Bhupender Nath, Passion F&B

Outstanding contribution to business
Paras Shahdadpuri, Nikai Group

Young achiever of the year
Akram Thumbay, Thumbay Group

Special award for science and medicine
Dr Sanjay Parashar, Cocoona Centre of Aesthetic Transformation

Energy CEO of the year
Yogesh Metha, Petrochem Middle East

