The People’s Coffee: Fuelled by an increase in demand for ethical coffee

Sheikh Dr Majid Al Qassimi and Emirati entrepreneur Ali Mansoor Al Ali have joined forces to launch People’s Coffee, which targets the consumer with a powerful message – to improve the quality of life of farmers and bring their stories to the world.

Fuelled by an increase in demand for ethical coffee that does not exploit farmers in developing countries, the range brings authentic Yemeni coffee to the UAE, while raising awareness over its heritage and the human aspect behind every batch of beans.

“People’s Coffee strives to support the communities working in Jabal Haraz in Yemen,” says Sheikh Dr Al Qassimi. “The product draws on the rich heritage of the country; this brand supports our values by assisting farmers.”

Headquartered in Dubai, the coffee trading company stands firmly against mass production models, promoting a human-to-human approach to business.

With the slogan “Fair Value Coffee Traders”, People’s Coffee has devised a system whereby financial returns are distributed equally across all parts of the supply chain.

“The idea behind People’s Coffee stems from an increasing consumer interest in the character of the beverage, the story behind it, and distinctive, exquisite high-quality beans,” says Al Ali.

“The product will be available at different venues, starting with Dubai’s ever-popular The Climbing Goat Roastery, and later for direct purchase from our company.”

Sheikh Dr Majid Al Qassimi and entrepreneur Ali Mansoor Al Ali

For roasters, Jabal Haraz’s offering tells a tale of its own, enchanting coffee-lovers across the globe. “It is all about the experience, making a connection,” says Jei Maverick Santos, head barista and roaster at The Climbing Goat Roastery, who is collaborating with People’s Coffee to bring the rich-bodied taste of these particular beans to the UAE.

“The beans we are using, which come from Yemen’s Haraz region, can be categorised into different variations – one complements milky beverages and boasts chocolate, roasted-nut and citrusy notes. The other works best with filtered coffee, and has a tea-like feel to it, with fruity notes that evoke strawberry, red cherry and dark chocolate,” he adds.

By encouraging consumers to direct their attention towards the voices behind the new balance-seeking brand, People’s Coffee aims to achieve its goal of supporting farmers in battling any challenges they may face; these include the effects of a changing climate, low and unpredictable incomes and even a scarcity of food supplies for three to four months a year – a problem which often plagues coffee-growing communities.

With a background in agriculture and having been assigned an advisory role at the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, Sheikh Dr Al Qassimi drew on his experience throughout his journey to discover what is known as “the world’s first coffee” in Yemen, with origins that date back over 500 years ago.

“One of the most discussed topics in food production today is how to protect the farmer, who is on a very tight profit margin and suffers from low income. Nowadays, most processes benefit the retailer. So, how do we allocate value back to the people who are unable to earn a reliable living from the coffee that they themselves produce?” adds Sheikh Dr Al Qassimi.

Drying coffee on beds in Yemen

The complexity of the coffee supply chain lies in the fact that beans pass through the hands of growers, traders, processors, exporters, roasters and retailers before reaching the consumer. According to the UK’s Fairtrade, most farmers have little idea of where their coffee goes or what price it ends up selling for.

With fewer layers between the farmer and consumer, People’s Coffee will be available at accessible pricing.

“People’s Coffee is for everyone – whether it is those who produce it, sell it or consume it. In that way, we believe that there is a strong message and mission behind this brand. With the consumption levels and culture here, we have created a premium, Yemeni-sourced coffee product of the quality that consumers expect, while simultaneously helping the farmers who work very hard to bring it to the world,” says Sheikh Dr Al Qassimi.