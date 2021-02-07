TikTok for Business: What you need to know to get your content across millions of people around the world

TikTok for Business was created with aspiring business leaders in mind, knowing that they need access to an easy to use platform to create and manage their campaigns so they can quickly benefit from the wide reach of TikTok users to grow their businesses.

In the current market landscape, we also understand that businesses are being faced with limited resources and advertising options, therefore brand building and marketing at scale can be challenging and costly; often with no real measurement of success.

Our recently launched self-serve advertising platform should alleviate some of that pressure and give businesses the ability to efficiently engage new audiences through an extensive suite of creative tools, intelligent targeting and world class support.

At TikTok, we’re all about inspiring creativity, bringing joy and building brands, and our product suite is a key part of this commitment.

With six creative formats to choose from – whether you want to raise awareness, launch a new product, increase engagement with your target audience or convert, there’s a solution regardless of your business objectives or budget.

Businesses can take advantage of a range of tools that enable them to embrace their creativity, get discovered by new audiences with intelligent performance targeting and adjust their spend at any time thanks to flexible budget options. That’s why we invite businesses to ‘make TikToks, not ads’.

Is it better for SMEs or large corporations?

TikTok For Business is the brand and platform that is home to all of our current and future marketing solutions for businesses and brands.

We are committed to supporting businesses of all sizes and giving businesses and brands the solutions to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community and grow their business.

Who is the audience on TikTok?

Our strong community of Gen Z and Millennials are incredibly engaged on the TikTok platform thanks to our full screen, sound on experience and authentic content which speaks volumes for them.

What’s the regional audience breakdown or demographic? Is it very different to the global one?

We have a thriving Arab community and it keeps getting stronger. Over the past few months we’ve witnessed a growing appetite for Arabic-first content, which is driven by TikTok’s Arab speaking community.

Today, over 60,000 registered businesses in MENAT are now taking advantage of the diverse offering the TikTok platform provides them with, unlocking new creative ways to engage with their audience.

In addition, 80 percent of TikTok’s campaigns run in the region are in Arabic – this is due to the region being Arabic-first and most businesses in KSA, UAE and Egypt operating and communicating with their target audience in Arabic.

How is ROI measured on TikTok?

When it comes to measurement, TikTok for Business is built for performance and provides tangible results measurement to businesses.

Regardless of the scale of the campaign our analytics and reporting is robust and transparent, giving businesses full confidence on the impact of their campaigns; as well as providing them with the flexibility to optimise campaigns based on their business goals.

Campaigns driven by short videos have continuously and consistently proven to be incredibly successful for businesses in reaching their objectives. For example, we saw many content creators unite to share their appreciation for the country’s frontline heroes in response to the #ThankYouHeroes challenge, launched by the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

How can businesses see if they have the capabilities in-house to adopt TikTok?

Making the most out of TikTok For Business has never been easier thanks to our easy-to-use self-serve advertising solutions platform and our team of local account managers and brand strategists who will help you navigate the platform and campaigns with ease to ensure it is a success.

In addition, we also host bespoke virtual events and open days on our TikTok at Hive virtual platform – here we arm businesses with everything needed to tap into the creativity of the TikTok community, reach new audiences and optimise their marketing campaigns, taking them to new heights.

What’s the best kind of content to be producing for this medium?

TikTok’s immersive, short-form videos give businesses a platform to participate and engage with a community known for its creativity, ingenuity, and joy.

For brands and businesses, this opens an entirely new window of opportunity to create content that speaks to people as it allows them the opportunity to flip traditional marketing on its head, and place their brand at the forefront of innovative storytelling and creative content to connect with today’s generation.

The ‘sound on’ experience is particularly important, because unlike other platforms where sound is optional, sound is intrinsic to the TikTok experience and it means users are less likely to ‘second screen’.

To increase effectiveness and make their content work even harder and reach even more people, we encourage brands and businesses to leverage our network of TikTok influencers. By including a personality who is popular on TikTok and one that resonates with your audience, businesses can create a sense of closeness and familiarity with their audience like never before.

How does it differ from other platforms in terms of how my brand message should be presented?

Your branded content on TikTok should tell your story/messaging in emotionally appealing ways – keeping it real and relatable to your target audience.

Making your content engaging and with a clear call to action ensures you get the best return from your audience. Too salesy and with no real depth to your content, and you risk not getting the outcome you desire.

How can CEOs and leaders assimilate this new-ish platform into established and existing businesses?

TikTok can easily be incorporated as part of your next 360 marketing campaign or as a standalone activity depending on your goals and business objectives.

With TikTok, everyone has a chance to get their content to thousands of people around the world, opening more doors to businesses eager to tap into an infinite world of immense creativity and an audience that can’t be found on other platforms.