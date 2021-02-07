How a company has gone from strength to strength and stayed ahead of the curve in the face of Covid

Fine pivoted into the manufacture of a range of reusable masks and gloves, and a new disinfecting product line which includes hand sanitisers and surface disinfectants, reinforcing its position as a leader in long-lasting germ protection.

It was a remarkable year for the company which operates across the Middle East from dual headquarters in Dubai and Jordan, employs around 3,500 people and distributes to 80 countries around the world.

FHH has gone from strength to strength and stayed ahead of the curve in the face of COVID-19 thanks to the leadership of its CEO James Michael Lafferty.

A one-of-a-kind leader, Lafferty boasts a CV that includes Olympic coach, competitive athlete, journalist, philanthropist and college professor.

As he reflects on a tough year, Fine launches two new products on the market – Fine Guard PureHands sanitiser and Fine Guard PureSurfaces disinfectant.

The New Year brings with it optimism amidst a legacy of challenges wrought by the ongoing pandemic. As countries brace themselves for further escalations with lockdowns and renewed strategies in place, businesses must continue to recalibrate in order to succeed. What has been the journey of adaptation at Fine?

Our world changed dramatically, and we are no different at Fine. But we have been fortunate in that we were able to look at the situation and diversify. We made big decisions early on, before many had even considered the disruption that COVID-19 would bring around the world, and we adopted an agile approach to the situation.

The launch of the Fine Guard mask line in February 2020 was a pre-emptive response to the pandemic. We worked with experts and partners to create

a product that incorporated antiviral technology, scientifically proven to be 99.9 percent effective in killing the virus. We then launched a range of products including the Fine Guard Comfort version, a sports mask, gloves and a designer range called Fine Guard by Caroline, all of which are reusable rather than disposable.

This is important to us as we have to consider the ecological impact of all of these masks, and respect the world that we are going to live in after the pandemic.

We teamed up with other partners to create effective sanitisation products – Fine Guard PureHands and Fine Guard PureSurfaces which offer 24 hours and 21 days protection, respectively. Our change in direction has helped us to protect and serve the communities we operate in, and the markets have responded positively to our new range of products.

What were the biggest challenge of the previous year?

The biggest challenge was with supply chain. Staying in stock with all raw materials during the lockdowns was a very difficult thing to achieve, as the supply chain was massively disrupted globally. But we acted quickly and we adapted. Our supply chain team did a terrific job.

Early in this crisis we started to build stockpiles of key materials, and we also expanded our supplier base to increase options.

Of course, success brings pressure – there was a surge in demand caused by the popularity of our products. People trust our brand and it shows.

To match this surge, we have operations in Jordan and the UAE that produce up to 30,000+ masks daily and around 6,000 pairs of gloves per day. We also diversified our production capabilities through an additional facility at JAFZA in Dubai.

What are the most crucial leadership traits during times of uncertainty and crisis?

The number one is the ability to stay calm and resolute. People cue off their leaders in tough times. They see you panic or lose it and they do the same. It is important in times like these that leaders hold it together, are reassuring, and clear in their focus and communication.

At the same time, a good leader needs foresight – the ability to see around corners or predict the future. I had to make some big decisions last year and to essentially forecast a situation that the world had never seen.

I needed to stand firm, to lead the team and assure them that we were making the right decisions. We understood the threat of COVID-19 because we were well-informed and prepared. W

hen there was a lot of questioning about the effectiveness of masks, we were talking directly with top scientists and made the decision to launch well before anyone else. Some in our organisation questioned the decision to launch the Fine Guard face mask, but look at how our market has reacted. It is the same with the disposable versus reusable debate.

I could easily have gone for the option that would have made us more money and mass-produced disposable face masks. But the future of our planet is important to me and that’s why I stuck my flag in the ground and stood for reusable masks. Stand strong and a good team will follow.

What in your past experience particularly are you drawing on at this time?

I am drawing on the most adverse moments from my past. I have been, fortunately or unfortunately, in much more difficult circumstances than COVID-19. I am not sure this situation is even in my top 10 most difficult situations. I went through a horrible suicide in my family when I was 17 years old that affected me forever.

Nothing will be worse than that particular day. I went through a very painful divorce with my five children deeply affected. These were far more difficult situations than what I am enduring today. This keeps me grounded and with clear perspective, and an ability to plough through.

How do you encourage creative thinking within your organisation?

I lead from the front. I am a dreamer, a creative person, a risk taker. Launching masks was a personal initiative, a whole new category of entry.

On top of this, because I take risks, I encourage risk taking in my team, testing any idea under the credo of, “test and fail cheaply”. My people know they can come up with fresh ideas and try them, and even if they fail we don’t punish them. We know that when an organisation takes risks, they will fail from time to time. It’s okay.

What advice would you give to someone going into a leadership position for the first time?

I would tell them there is an old truism, “It’s lonely at the top” and it is 100 percent true. There is a price to pay for being a true leader. It’s not all glamour.

The visibility and pay comes with an enormous price. It’s lonely. And you cannot be, as a leader, just “one of the team”. You are the captain; you have to project the culture you want to cascade down into the depths of the organisation.

What motivates you as a leader?

I started my career as a youth track and field coach. I am still nothing more than a coach at heart. I love seeing people grow and achieve their potential. No feeling is better than seeing a young, raw, talent emerge into being a world-class performer.

How do you ensure your own personal development?

I strongly believe in being a student for life. And I keep my education going in several ways. I still take on every new challenge and try new things. I move and take new assignments.

I never want to stay in my comfort zone—when you are comfortable, you don’t grow. I also take risks, and I fail. I fall down. And in falling, I learn what I would do differently next time.

I rarely make the same mistakes twice. And finally, I take each year a new course or new certification. This past year I did an intensive certification in negotiations from Harvard Law School.

How does a leader encourage a growth and success mindset in him or herself and the team?

It all starts with leadership by example. My team sees me taking courses. They see me trying new things. They see me acknowledge failures and learn. I have the courage and self-confidence to readily admit my mistakes.

And this culture cascades down. We celebrate successes and learn from our failures. When a leader is a proverbial“Know-it-all” this is when a culture of close-mindedness can set into the entire organisation. And nobody grows in such an environment.