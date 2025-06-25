Addleshaw Goddard expands Middle East presence with new Abu Dhabi office

International law firm Addleshaw Goddard has received regulatory approval to operate in Abu Dhabi and opened a new office at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) , deepening its presence in the UAE and expanding its footprint across the Middle East.

The launch is part of the firm’s regional strategy to support clients in key sectors, including energy, financial services, infrastructure, and technology. The Abu Dhabi office will provide on-the-ground legal support tailored to businesses operating within the capital’s fast-evolving economic landscape.

The move aligns with Abu Dhabi Economic Vision 2030, the emirate’s plan to diversify its economy, reduce reliance on hydrocarbons, and develop a globally competitive knowledge-based environment.

“Establishing a presence in Abu Dhabi is a vital step in our regional strategy and reflects our commitment to supporting our clients where they need us most,” said Robin Hickman, Head of Middle East at Addleshaw Goddard. “With Abu Dhabi’s visionary economic plans and rapidly diversifying economy, this expansion enables us to play a key role in delivering legal solutions that drive growth and innovation.”

The firm’s expansion into Abu Dhabi follows a series of regional milestones, including the launch of an office in Riyadh and more than a decade of operations in the Middle East. Addleshaw Goddard now counts nearly 100 fee earners and 27 partners across its regional offices and has doubled its Middle East income in recent years.

The ADGM office will support local and international clients, offering legal services aligned with the UAE’s economic diversification and investment goals, offering legal services that support the UAE’s economic diversification efforts and investment ambitions.