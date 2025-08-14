Audemars Piguet acquires majority stake in Inhotec SA

The acquisition builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies, with Inhotec SA serving as a supplier to Audemars Piguet for many years. The investment aims to strengthen Inhotec SA’s position in the Swiss watchmaking industrial ecosystem and support its long-term development.

It also reinforces the luxury watch manufacturer’s commitment to preserving the country’s watchmaking expertise and maintaining its own industrial independence.

Inhotec SA will continue to operate under its own name as an autonomous company, serving existing and future clients, including watch brands already in its portfolio.

Alexandre Eme, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Inhotec SA, will retain a significant minority stake in the company and will continue as CEO and Chairman of the Board.

“This partnership marks an important milestone in Inhotec’s history. Audemars Piguet’s investment is a strong vote of confidence in our team, our expertise, and our long-term potential. By joining forces, we are creating the conditions for Inhotec to continue innovating and serving the entire watchmaking industry,” Eme said.

Lucas Raggi, Chief Industrial Officer at Audemars Piguet, added: “This investment is built on shared values. It is about consolidating strategic key skills and supporting the continuity of an expertise that is essential to the future of Haute Horlogerie, not only for Audemars Piguet, but for the entire industry.”