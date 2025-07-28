Dubai Chambers launches first family business advisor directory with 56 trusted consultants

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses has launched the first directory of family business advisors in Dubai, connecting family-owned enterprises with 56 trusted consultants across multiple sectors.

The centre, which operates under Dubai Chambers, created the initiative to help family businesses access consultancy services in administrative and operational areas, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

The directory features two categories of advisors: those with practical expertise in advising family enterprises, and certified consultants who completed the Certified Family Business Advisor (CFBA) and Certified Family Wealth Advisor (CFWA) programmes. The centre delivers these programmes in partnership with the Family Firm Institute (FFI).

Family businesses can use the platform to identify advisors across management disciplines and sectors including governance framework development for both family and corporate structures, restructuring, succession planning, mergers and acquisitions, mediation, and commercial dispute resolution.

Each advisor profile contains their background, certifications related to family business advisory, areas of specialisation, and contact information.

The Dubai Centre for Family Businesses launched its Family Business Advisor Certification Programme in 2023 through collaboration with FFI, described as the world’s leading organisation for research, education, and thought leadership on family enterprises.

The programme provides certifications for advisors whose expertise can enhance the competitiveness and sustainability of family businesses.

The certification framework, developed with FFI, aims to create a pool of accredited advisors that family businesses can engage with confidence.

The partnership gives family businesses access to resources and publications, plus the opportunity to enrol in FFI’s Global Education Network (GEN) certification programmes, which include the CFBA and CFWA programmes.

Participants receive skills development opportunities to better serve their family business clients.