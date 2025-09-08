Dubai South launches Digital Business Hub for same-day company formation

Dubai South has launched the Dubai South Business Hub (DSBH), a digital free zone platform designed to streamline business setup for entrepreneurs, small and medium enterprises, and global corporations.

The platform operates within Dubai South Business Park and offers same-day licensing, end-to-end digital applications, and a founder-first approach to company formation.

Entrepreneurs can establish their businesses online, manage documentation through a secure portal, and access one-click services for licenses, visas, renewals, and compliance.

Dubai South announces the launch of the Dubai South Business Hub (DSBH). A digital-first free zone platform by Dubai South, built to simplify and accelerate business setup for entrepreneurs, SMEs, and global enterprises. pic.twitter.com/21HijPnBwg — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) September 8, 2025

New Dubai South Business Hub offers one-click licensing and visa services

The Beyond Hub platform provides companies with corporate banking, VAT and accounting support, visa solutions, family relocation assistance, and government liaison services.

These integrated services enable businesses to operate, scale, and maintain compliance from their first day of operations.

Companies benefit from direct connections to banks and government entities, infrastructure, and global connectivity as part of Dubai South’s integrated ecosystem.

The platform combines digital operations with personalised customer support to create a seamless experience for founders.

“The launch of the Dubai South Business Hub reinforces our commitment to creating an enabling environment that supports the ambitions of our partners and clients. By combining innovation, speed, and flexibility, we are setting a new benchmark for business support services in the UAE and beyond,” Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties said in a statement.

Dubai South describes itself as the region’s single-urban master development. The business hub positions itself as a destination for companies seeking to expand in the Middle East business market.

The platform targets entrepreneurs and enterprises through its future-focused model and commitment to simplifying the business setup process in the UAE.