Dubai’s National Industries Park secures $273mn in new projects

National Industries Park (NIP), DP World ‘s industrial hub in Dubai, has secured more than AED1 billion in new projects between January and September this year, highlighting investor confidence in the emirate’s industrial base.

The park leased over 7 million square feet of land during the nine-month period, with the majority allocated to greenfield projects that will fuel new manufacturing capacity.

The surge in demand has taken NIP’s tenant base past 400 companies, which together support more than 24,700 jobs.

New customers this year include Danube Building Materials, LT Foods Middle East and Trilogy Fab Trailers Manufacturing.

The investments build on the park’s performance in 2024, when new customer registrations nearly doubled year-on-year.

“Nationwide value added in manufacturing is projected at AED 160 billion in 2025, with output rising steadily under supportive industrial agendas. NIP’s performance highlights Dubai’s position as a hub for advanced manufacturing and the strong flow of greenfield projects demonstrates investor confidence in our ability to help businesses scale quickly, creating jobs and driving industrial growth,” Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones, DP World GCC said in a statement.

Demand is being driven by the construction sector, automotive, electronics and food manufacturing, as businesses expand to serve Dubai’s growing population and large-scale infrastructure projects.

To support its expanding customer base, NIP is strengthening its customer-first approach through upgraded digital systems, a refreshed brand identity and targeted regional outreach to attract premium investments and drive sustainable growth.

According to a 2023 Economic Impact Study conducted by Ernst & Young (EY), NIP contributed 17 per cent of Dubai’s industrial output.

With new facilities set to become operational, the park is expected to create more indirect jobs and accelerate manufacturing growth across the UAE.

NIP forms part of DP World’s flagship assets in the UAE, including Jebel Ali Port and Jebel Ali Free Zone.

Canada’s CDPQ and Saudi Arabia’s Hassana Investment Company hold equity stakes in the three assets, reflecting international investor confidence in Dubai’s trade and industrial ecosystem.