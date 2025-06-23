Indian Aces 2025: New Mavericks – Tech leaders dominate as business models shift

The New Mavericks category in Arabian Business’s Indian Aces 2025 provides a look into data set on emerging Indian leadership in the UAE. The numbers reveal significant shifts in sector preference, leadership models, and evolving business strategies.

Founder-driven and product-led

88 per cent of New Mavericks are founders or co-founders

Most operate independently, outside of family businesses

Business models are typically tech-enabled, asset-light, or brand-first

The category reveals a fundamental transformation in Indian leadership priorities in the UAE. Technology and fintech executives comprise 29 per cent of the list – the largest sector representation.

This marks a departure from traditional patterns. Real estate still accounts for 21 per cent, but the momentum has moved to digital disruption. Financial services broadly defined represent 33 per cent of honourees, indicating where strategic influence is concentrating.

The institutional integration is significant: 58 per cent hold senior positions in established UAE enterprises or global company regional operations. They’re running UAE infrastructure, not just Indian businesses.

Regional mandates span multiple countries for 21 per cent of names on the list this year. These executives manage billion-dollar operations across markets, demonstrating evolved capabilities beyond local focus.

Geographic strategy

100 per cent operate from the UAE

44 per cent also operate in India or source products/services from there

36 per cent are expanding into Saudi Arabia or wider GCC

28 per cent maintain funding or partnerships with Western investors

Innovation drives 46 per cent of recognition cases. Leaders are honoured for transforming industries through technology adoption and new business models, not just commercial success.

Ecosystem builders – those creating multi-industry platforms – represent 25 per cent of the list. This shift from single-sector focus to network-effect businesses indicates sophisticated value creation strategies.

Cross-sector connectivity appears in 33 per cent of operations, with leaders bridging different economic sectors rather than specialising in one area.

The data shows Indian leadership has evolved from ethnic business concentration to economic infrastructure management. These executives deploy capital, run systems, and build platforms that will play a part in defining the UAE’s next economic phase.

Power isn’t shifting away from established industries – it’s expanding into new ones while transforming traditional sectors through technology integration and innovative business models.