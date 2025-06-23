by Nicole Abigael

Indian Aces 2025: New Mavericks – Tech leaders dominate as business models shift

The category reveals significant shifts in sector preference, leadership models, and evolving business strategies

The New Mavericks category in Arabian Business’s Indian Aces 2025 provides a look into data set on emerging Indian leadership in the UAE. The numbers reveal significant shifts in sector preference, leadership models, and evolving business strategies.

Founder-driven and product-led

  • 88 per cent of New Mavericks are founders or co-founders
  • Most operate independently, outside of family businesses
  • Business models are typically tech-enabled, asset-light, or brand-first

The category reveals a fundamental transformation in Indian leadership priorities in the UAE. Technology and fintech executives comprise 29 per cent of the list – the largest sector representation.

This marks a departure from traditional patterns. Real estate still accounts for 21 per cent, but the momentum has moved to digital disruption. Financial services broadly defined represent 33 per cent of honourees, indicating where strategic influence is concentrating.

The institutional integration is significant: 58 per cent hold senior positions in established UAE enterprises or global company regional operations. They’re running UAE infrastructure, not just Indian businesses.

Regional mandates span multiple countries for 21 per cent of names on the list this year. These executives manage billion-dollar operations across markets, demonstrating evolved capabilities beyond local focus.

Geographic strategy

  • 100 per cent operate from the UAE
  • 44 per cent also operate in India or source products/services from there
  • 36 per cent are expanding into Saudi Arabia or wider GCC
  • 28 per cent maintain funding or partnerships with Western investors

Innovation drives 46 per cent of recognition cases. Leaders are honoured for transforming industries through technology adoption and new business models, not just commercial success.

Ecosystem builders – those creating multi-industry platforms – represent 25 per cent of the list. This shift from single-sector focus to network-effect businesses indicates sophisticated value creation strategies.

Cross-sector connectivity appears in 33 per cent of operations, with leaders bridging different economic sectors rather than specialising in one area.

The data shows Indian leadership has evolved from ethnic business concentration to economic infrastructure management. These executives deploy capital, run systems, and build platforms that will play a part in defining the UAE’s next economic phase.

Power isn’t shifting away from established industries – it’s expanding into new ones while transforming traditional sectors through technology integration and innovative business models.

RANKNAMEDESIGNATIONCOMPANY
1Atif RahmanChairman and FounderORO24 Developments
2Captain Pradeep Singh and Navneet MandhaniCo-foundersKarma Realty Developers
3Pankaj GuptaFounder and co-CEOGulf Islamic Investments
4Bal KrishenChairman and CEOCentury Group
5Nilesh KhalkhoCEOSharaf DG
6Omar GullFounder and CEOCledor
7Jayesh PatelCEOWio Bank
8Shyam BhatiaChairmanAlam Steel Group
9Ankur Aggarwal and Vivek OberoiChairman and Founder / Managing Director and Co-founderBNW Developments
10Avinash BaburFounder and CEOInsuranceMarket.ae
11Sonia GokhaleCo-founderVentureSouq
12Rishi KapoorVice Chairman and CIOInvestcorp
13Shoba MenonGroup CEOEquity Group of Companies
14Padma KumarChairman and Managing DirectorLuxe Port
15Himanshu SainiCorporate ChefTresind Studio / Passion F&B
16Dileep KumarFounder and ChairmanHeilbronn Properties
17Sumeet KhutaleFounder and CEOLamaa Tech
18Vineet BudkiCEO and Managing DirectorSigma Capital
19Harish PrithviCOOAIX Investment Group
20Ramesh CidambiManaging DirectorDubai Duty Free
21Benoy KurienGroup CEOAl Hamra Group
22Rishi Kishor GuptaRegional DirectorNothing Tech
23Satya AnandPresident – Europe, Middle East and AfricaMarriott International
24Bally SinghCo-founder and ChairmanHOKO Agency
25Dyuti ParruckCEODecisive Zone

Nicole Abigael

