Indian companies lead Dubai Chamber registrations in first half of 2025

Indian-owned businesses have maintained their position at the top of new company registrations with Dubai Chamber of Commerce during the first six months of 2025, according to analysis released by the chamber.

A total of 9,038 new members from India joined the chamber during the period, representing year-over-year growth of 14.9 per cent.

The figures demonstrate Dubai’s continued appeal as a destination for Indian investors and entrepreneurs, according to a statement by the Dubai Media Office.

Pakistan second with 4,281 new Dubai Chamber members in H1 2025

Pakistan secured second place with 4,281 new companies registered in the first half of 2025, recording an increase of 8.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2024.

Egypt took third position with 2,540 new companies joining the chamber, marking growth of 8.3 per cent.

Bangladesh achieved the growth rate among all countries, with a 37.5 per cent increase. The country recorded 1,541 new company registrations during the first half of the year, placing it fourth on the list.

The United Kingdom ranked fifth with 1,385 new companies, reflecting year-over-year growth of 11.1 per cent. Syria held sixth position with 945 new company registrations in the first half of 2025.

China occupied seventh place with 772 new companies, registering 3.8 per cent year-over-year growth. Jordan ranked eighth with 688 new businesses, recording 2.4 per cent year-over-year growth.

Turkey secured ninth position with 642 new companies, marking year-over-year growth of 3.9 per cent. Canada completed the top ten with 535 new member companies.

The analysis revealed that wholesale and retail trade shared first place with the real estate, renting, and business services sector in terms of sectoral distribution among new members. Each sector accounted for 35 per cent of new business activity.

The construction sector followed with 17.3 per cent of new memberships. The transport, storage and communications sector and the social and personal services sector each represented 7.6 per cent of total new registrations.

Dubai Chamber of Commerce operates as one of three chambers under the Dubai Chambers umbrella. The chamber’s membership data reflects business registration trends and investor preferences in the emirate.