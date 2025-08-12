Max Nobel’s design influence extends from Los Angeles to the Middle East and beyond

In a sun-drenched, plant-filled studio in Calabasas, Max Nobel sketches in silence. A hand-drawn line becomes a curve, a curve becomes a question. His philosophy is simple: design should feel like something, or it misses the mark.

It’s a philosophical mantra for the founder and creative force behind NOBEL, the Los Angeles-based design studio quietly influencing how space is experienced, not just what it looks like, but how it moves, breathes, and behaves. At 38, Nobel has already carved out a cult-like following among tastemakers, developers, and global brands for his emotionally intelligent approach to interiors, architecture, and object design. His projects, from serene Beverly Hills compounds to kinetic commercial concepts, are marked by an obsessive attention to material, proportion, and something harder to define: soul.

Unlike the parade of design studios chasing trends, NOBEL isn’t easy to categorise. It’s not just residential or commercial. It’s not minimalist, maximalist, or mid-century obsessed. It’s something more elemental — a spatial language Max developed after years immersed in everything from set design to sculpture. “I grew up with a deep respect for space as something sacred,” he says. “It wasn’t just where you lived. It shaped how you felt. How you behaved. How you dreamed.” That thinking informs the studio’s now-signature style: raw, refined, often a little surreal. Natural woods meet cold concrete. Brutalist angles are softened with plush textures. Custom furniture pieces feel more like artifacts than objects.

Behind the scenes, Max has become a quiet confidante for a roster of high-profile clients — actors, athletes, and entrepreneurs who seek out the studio not just for aesthetics, but for discretion and intention. “We’re trying to build a feeling, something that lingers long after you’ve left the room.” One such transformation is Saint Ives, a sweeping Birds Streets residence perched in the hills above Sunset, where layers of warm stone, travertine, and hand-finished plaster create a sense of grounded peace in contrast to its cinematic views. In Hidden Hills, a sprawling private estate becomes a meditation on stillness and scale, where natural light is treated like a design material in itself, filtering through vast panes of glass into deeply textural, tactile rooms. And most recently, for the AMAN Residences in New York, NOBEL was tapped to design a penthouse experience that merges old-world European romanticism with a distinctly modern restraint — a project that signals the studio’s arrival on the global ultra-luxury stage.

While rooted in Los Angeles, NOBEL’s reach is expanding, with active commissions in New York, Miami and across California. Max credits the growth not to marketing, but magnetism. “People come to us when they’re craving depth,” he says. “We’re not selling a look. We’re designing an identity.” That pursuit of depth has caught the attention of the design world’s gatekeepers. Features in major design publications have elevated the studio’s profile, but Max remains wary of hype. “I’m more interested in legacy than virality,” he says.

For Max, design is less about decoration and more about stewardship — a responsibility to shape how people move through the world, and how the world moves through them. His work resists ego and embraces empathy, offering spaces that are not just visually striking but emotionally resonant. Each project is approached with the same level of care and conviction, whether it’s a hillside residence or a global flagship. It’s all about creating the impact.