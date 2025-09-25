New 260,000sqft logistics hub in Dubai set to accelerate food distribution

Al Ain Farms Group and Food Tech Valley, Dubai’s government-backed food innovation centre, have reached an agreement to develop a 260,000sqft logistics hub in Dubai, which will strengthen the UAE’s food security and accelerate the distribution of fresher food.

Announced at the Future Food Forum 2025, held under the patronage of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, the facility is expected to reduce delivery distances significantly, cut CO2 emissions by an estimated 2,500 tonnes annually, and lower fleet emissions by up to 35 per cent, aligning with the UAE’s sustainability and security commitments.

Hassan Safi, Group CEO of Al Ain Farms Group, commented: “This hub is a testament to the power of strong partnerships in the UAE, driving greater in-country value. By working together with a local UAE company Food Tech Valley, we are not only delivering fresher food to our consumers faster than ever before but also strengthening the local economy and talent.

“Our collaboration ensures a 33 per cent increase in efficiency across deliveries, while also reducing waste and streamlining delivery. By leveraging the country’s expertise and resources, we are building a sustainable and resilient food system that benefits both our community and our partners.

Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director of Food Tech Valley, added: “Food Tech Valley was created to drive innovation and sustainability in the UAE’s food ecosystem. This partnership with Al Ain Farms Group reflects our mission to build advanced infrastructure and is a step forward in making our supply chains more efficient, sustainable, and resilient, while also opening the door for new technologies and future collaborations that advance the national food sector security.”

Construction is scheduled to start by late 2025 and the facility will be completed within Q1 2027.

The project will incorporate advanced technology and is expected to create over a hundred jobs across logistics and operations.