Saudi’s Sadr Logistics inks $66.66mn services contract with Starlinks

The 10-year agreement, signed on August 20, covers the provision of logistics and warehousing services to third parties, beginning in September 2025

Sadr Logistics, Starlinks Sign 10-Year Pact
Sadr Logistics Company has signed a SAR 249.33 million ($66.66 million) logistics services contract with Starlinks Company for its SADR Park project, according to a bourse filing.

The 10-year agreement, signed on August 20, covers the provision of logistics and warehousing services to third parties, beginning in September 2025.

Under the terms of the contract, Sadr Logistics will lease the SADR Park project, which includes warehouses and cold storage facilities, to Starlinks, enabling the company to operate and store goods for its clients.

The company said the financial impact of the agreement will start in the third quarter of 2025.

