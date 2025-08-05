Tala Michel Issa by Tala Michel Issa

More of this topic

Posted inBusinessLatest NewsUAE

Sharjah Chamber reports 12% growth in memberships, AED 11bn in trade for H1 2025

Saudi Arabia remained Sharjah’s top trading partner, accounting for more than AED5.9 billion in exports and re-exports, followed by Oman and Iraq

Tala Michel Issa by Tala Michel Issa
Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Saudi Arabia remained Sharjah’s top trading partner, accounting for more than AED 5.9 billion in exports and re-exports, followed by Oman and Iraq

The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) recorded a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in memberships and renewals during the first half of 2025, reaching over 37,000, as investor confidence in the emirate’s business environment continued to strengthen.

The Chamber also reported combined export and re-export values of approximately AED 11 billion for the period, reflecting robust trade activity among registered member companies. Saudi Arabia remained Sharjah’s top trading partner, accounting for more than AED 5.9 billion in exports and re-exports, followed by Oman and Iraq.

SCCI issued 41,294 certificates of origin in H1 2025, up 6 per cent from the same period last year, underscoring the Chamber’s role in facilitating trade and supporting the emirate’s economic development.

“The surge in memberships is a testament to the growing investor confidence in Sharjah’s business ecosystem,” said Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI. He cited the emirate’s competitive advantages and investment incentives as key drivers of growth.

Director-General Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi said the Chamber’s performance reflects the successful implementation of its 2025–2027 strategic plan, which aims to enhance economic empowerment, boost private sector competitiveness, and foster a growth-oriented investment climate.

During the first half of the year, SCCI organised trade missions to India and Mauritius, held meetings with diplomatic and trade delegations, and launched a series of economic programmes and exhibitions to expand international cooperation and open new market opportunities for Sharjah’s business community.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.
Tala Michel Issa

Tala Michel Issa

Tala Michel Issa is the Chief Reporter at Arabian Business and Producer/Presenter of the AB Majlis podcast. Her interviews feature global figures including former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, Mindvalley's...