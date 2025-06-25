Teneo expands regional presence with new Capital Projects & Infrastructure arm

Global advisory firm Teneo continues to bet big on the Middle East and has launched a Capital Projects & Infrastructure (CP&I) business in the region.

The New York-based firm announced that the CP&I’s launch team will be led by Stelios Thrasyvoulou, who has joined the company as a Senior Managing Director, along with nine new professionals.

Stelios has over 20 years of experience in the region’s construction and capital project space. He moves to Teneo from Deloitte, having spent 17 years as an executive director in a leading contracting business in the UAE and broader region.

Teneo expands Middle East CP&I advisory

The CP&I business will advise clients across the construction, real estate development and capital projects sector from offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai in the UAE, Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, and Doha in Qatar. This includes offering independent and specialist advice on all aspects of capital projects, ranging from feasibility studies and project initiation, program planning and procurement, PMO function, project financing, claims and change management, project governance and controls, and project reviews and operational performance enhancement.

The new CP&I team will join Teneo’s regional Financial Advisory business, headed by Matthew Wilde and Elie Fakhoury, and report to Daniel Butters, CEO of Teneo’s global Financial Advisory business.

Butters commented: “We are extremely excited to welcome the CP&I team to our business as we continue to expand our already successful Financial Advisory offering in the region.

“Stelios and the senior leadership team have a powerful proposition for the CP&I sector which is a vital sector in the region. They bring deep sector experience and an independent mindset to the full range of project-related challenges including, for example, those that require private sector funding or participation and many that will require reshaping in light of ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical events. This matches perfectly with our strategy and offering for some of the region’s biggest businesses and sovereign wealth funds.”

Thrasyvoulou added: “I am deeply honoured and excited to be joining Teneo and looking forward to working closely with the talented and experienced leadership team.

“Our vision is to develop best-in-class CP&I advisory services and work hand-in-hand with our clients in the region to provide holistic and practical solutions to complex construction project challenges, utilising deep sector knowledge and experience.”

Teneo now has over 130 employees in the region working across five business segments – Strategy & Communications, Financial Advisory, Management Consulting, Risk Advisory and People Advisory.