The Hospitality Network expands Saudi business with new Riyadh office

The Hospitality Network (THN), a Dubai-headquartered platform that connects key decision-makers in the hospitality and real estate sectors , has expanded its operations in Saudi Arabia with the setting of a new office in the capital, Riyadh.

The new office is supported by AstroLabs, the Gulf’s leading business expansion platform.

Petvin Fernandes, CEO of The Hospitality Network, commented: “Saudi Arabia represents a unique intersection of scale, ambition, and transformation.

“Hosting the 2025 KSA Stakeholder Gathering (TSG2025) in May gave us first-hand insight into the region’s forward-thinking approach to hospitality and real estate. We’re excited to expand our presence here, focused on partnerships that align with Vision 2030 and drive future-ready development.”

Founded in 2014, THN has facilitated high-impact, invite-only events and gatherings that drive business development and partnerships. With its strong regional presence, THN is set to leverage its expertise in accelerating sustainable and scalable growth in Saudi Arabia’s hospitality and real estate sectors.

The new Riyadh hub will enable THN to stage meaningful conversations, forge new partnerships, and tailor its solutions to help stakeholders keep pace with the changes occurring within the industries.

The company’s integrated approach is focused on delivering immersive experience rooms and curated one-on-one meetings to facilitate better engagement and lead to successful outcomes. Additionally, THN regularly hosts industry awards events to connect owners, operators, consultants, and developers.

A key component of THN’s offerings is supporting hotel developers and operators in embracing technology, innovation, sustainability, and design.

Alex Nicholls, director of expansion at AstroLabs, said: “We are excited for THN’s debut as an increasingly pivotal catalyst in Saudi Arabia’s emergence as a global tourism destination and real estate development powerhouse. With its vast regional expertise and a powerful focus on technology, THN is shaping the industry’s future, anchored in innovation, collaboration, and regional connectivity.”