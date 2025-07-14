TikTok, Visa announce new deal to support UAE SMBs with ad credit offer

TikTok and Visa have announced a new collaboration to support small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in the UAE by providing financial incentives, training, and digital tools.

Starting July 1 2025, SMBs that spend US$250 on a TikTok campaign using a Visa Commercial card will receive US$150 in TikTok Ad Credits.

The offer is available to first-time TikTok Ads Manager users and runs until September 30, 2025.

New SMB support via TikTok-Visa

Eligible businesses will also have access to TikTok masterclasses, Q&A sessions with TikTok experts, and the “Grow with TikTok Resource Hub.”

In addition, the first three SMBs to register will receive a free, creator-made ad.

“SMBs are the heart of the UAE’s economy, and we are committed to helping them thrive in the digital era. This collaboration with Visa provides SMBs with not just financial incentives, but also the knowledge and tools they need to show up authentically and creatively on TikTok. It aligns perfectly with the UAE’s vision to foster innovation, entrepreneurship, and digital growth,” Joanne Chehab, Head of Business Partnerships, Global Business Solutions, MENA – TikTok said in a statement.

The initiative is designed to support entrepreneurs in the region and aligns with the UAE’s broader strategy to accelerate digital adoption and drive economic diversification through innovation.

“Visa is proud to support SMBs; an essential driver of economic resilience and innovation in the UAE. Through our collaboration with TikTok, we are enabling businesses to access new customers not only through digital marketing but also equipping them with the skills needed to succeed. This initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to empowering entrepreneurs as part of the UAE’s digital transformation agenda,” Salima Gutieva, Visa’s VP and Country Manager for UAE added.

The collaboration combines Visa’s payment infrastructure with TikTok’s digital platform to help business owners scale in a digital-first environment.