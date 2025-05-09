United for the future: Mana Global L.L.C officially launches to empower global enterprises in Dubai

Under the patronage of Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, a new platform is unveiled to support international collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth in the UAE.

On this vibrant and auspicious day, Sheikh Mana bin Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mana Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai Royal Family, hosted the official press conference to mark the launch of Mana Global L.L.C at his residence. The event marked the inauguration of a pioneering platform to assist international enterprises in establishing impactful and sustainable partnerships within the UAE.

With a strong sense of purpose and national pride, Sheikh Mana described Mana Global as more than just a company but rather a strategic bridge between Dubai and the world. The platform is committed to helping global entrepreneurs and institutions understand, integrate, and flourish in the region’s dynamic business landscape. Its mission is to empower visionary entrepreneurs and institutions by providing tailored support, strategic matchmaking, and access to the most promising sectors. With a focus on key areas, including high technology, clean energy, healthcare, sustainable food systems, education, and environmental solutions, all aligned with Dubai’s national development goals.

“We must never forget that the prosperity we enjoy today is the result of our forefathers’ sacrifice,” Sheikh Mana said during the event. “It is our duty to honour their legacy and build a brighter future for those who come after us.”

The press conference attracted key figures from many entities in the Emirates, leading Chinese and international enterprises, and representatives from major media outlets such as CNN Arabic, Khaleej Times, Forbes Middle East, and Arabian Business.

In a moment of deep reflection, Sheikh Mana quoted the words of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum: “Maintaining leadership and sustaining growth and prosperity require a swift transition to the era of the knowledge economy.”

This quote serves as a reminder that a nation’s advancement depends not on comfort but on its ability to stay resilient and embrace renewal.

Through Mana Global, Sheikh Mana extended an open invitation to visionary entrepreneurs across the globe: “Dubai is ready to welcome you. Let’s build a future that is not only prosperous — but meaningful to all humanity.”