Vision, value, and a $7bn bet: Power International’s Chairman on rebuiling nations and shaping the future

Moataz Al Khayat, Chairman of Power International Holding (PIH), discusses in detail his investment plans and his long-term vision for Power International Holding and how he expects it to develop over the next decade.

He also discusses ways to achieve the company’s ambitious vision and investment principles, the key turning points that have shaped its path, its societal role, its trends in the healthcare and hospitality sectors, how it is adapting to digital transformation and artificial intelligence, its future role, how to maintain innovation, its approach to addressing environmental, social, and governance issues, and his advice to entrepreneurs.

What is your long-term vision for Power International Holding? And how do you expect it to develop over the next decade?

Power International Holding is one of the region’s economic and development drivers, enhancing the integration of our six groups—UrbaCon Holding, Investment Holding, Baladna, Assets Group, Aura Group, and TMT—and expanding our global presence, particularly in vital sectors such as energy, healthcare, food industries, contracting, services, and the development of global tourism destinations.

We have a clear strategy: to contribute to improving the quality of life in the communities in which we operate. Our long-term vision is based on the principle of “building a brighter future from Qatar to the world.” We believe that true growth is not just in numbers and projects, but in the positive, sustainable impact we leave across all sectors and communities in which we operate.

UrbaCon Holding, one of our groups, has signed an agreement with the Syrian government to lead an international consortium comprising Power International USA and Turkish companies Kalyon Energy and Cengiz Energy, to develop major electricity projects in Syria with a foreign investment estimated at approximately $7 billion. These projects include the development of four gas turbine power plants in different regions of Syria with a total generating capacity of 4,000 megawatts, along with a 1,000 megawatt solar power plant, which represents the rebuilding of Syria’s electricity and energy system. For us, projects like these not only represent important milestones in our business growth, but also embody our values ​​and strategic objectives to make a tangible impact on communities and economies.

What is the fundamental strategic principle that guides your decisions regarding investment or entry into new sectors?

We invest in growing sectors, selected primarily due to the increasing demand for them globally in general, and in the regions in which we invest in particular. For example, our investments in the energy sector, particularly in countries emerging from crises and in dire need of rebuilding their vital systems, and our investments in the healthcare sector, keep pace with the remarkable renaissance witnessed by the health sector in the region. This pattern can be traced to most of our investments, and it has proven successful and has become one of our principles.

We evaluate any new opportunity based on three criteria: its impact on society, its alignment with our values ​​and vision, and our ability to excel at it regionally or globally. For this reason, our entry into the sectors in which we operate has been carefully considered and based on a deep understanding of the local, regional, and global context.

What was the decision or “turning point” that radically changed the group’s trajectory?

The most significant turning point came in 2020, when we decided to expand regionally and internationally. We built this step on our track record of success in Qatar. Our experience in contracting, food industries, healthcare, and tourism destination development, among others, has earned us regional and international trust and allowed us to export Qatari expertise.

This expansion required a complete restructuring of our operations, the building of multinational specialist teams, a digital transformation, and the development of governance systems capable of keeping pace with the expansion.

Most importantly, this expansion was accompanied by a deeper vision of our business model across all our groups. UrbaCon began as a trusted contracting company and has now become one of the world’s leading energy and construction companies, through massive investments that are truly transforming its environment. Assets, one of our groups, which began by developing and managing a group of hotels and resorts, has now become a major developer of the world’s most prominent luxury tourist destinations, through alliances with the most prominent brands in the hospitality world.

Our country; The company that achieved self-sufficiency in milk and dairy products in Qatar has now become one of the world’s leading companies in enabling countries to achieve self-sufficiency in all types of milk. It is currently extending its experience to Algeria with an investment of $3.5 billion.

Our operations currently span 19 countries, employing approximately 65,000 employees. The group was recently ranked the tenth most important family business in the Arab world by Forbes. UrbaCon Holding, one of our companies, was ranked 42nd in contracting and 10th in energy worldwide by ENR Global indicator.

How would you personally define “social contribution,” especially given PIH’s impact in multiple countries?

Social contribution is an essential part of our business, and it is a broader concept than mere charitable giving. The direct impact of most of our projects is to transform the lifestyle of the surrounding communities. In addition to supporting local talent, providing job opportunities, and stimulating the local supply chain, our projects directly contribute to improving the quality of life, particularly in infrastructure, energy, healthcare, tourism and hospitality facilities, and more.

This is in addition to our ongoing support for community initiatives locally and regionally, including sports, cultural, and humanitarian activities. This stems from our belief in our role as a national company and a partner to the communities in which we operate, both regionally and internationally.

How do you see the future of the healthcare sector in the region in light of your investments in this vital sector?

The healthcare sector continues to expand, and the private sector has become a key and reliable partner. This is driven by two main trends: reducing government spending on healthcare, which in some countries, such as Qatar, constitutes more than 14%. The other trend is the need to develop healthcare services in some countries, where the private sector brings the necessary resources and expertise to improve services and facilities, a combination that serves the public interest.

We, at Istithmar Holding, one of our groups, have a network of more than 2,500 medical staff and nine hospitals across four countries: Qatar, Algeria, Iraq, and Libya. These hospitals are owned, operated, managed, and managed. The hospital is expanding to include 5,000 beds by 2026. We are currently preparing to expand in these countries and beyond, building on our acquired expertise and international partnerships.

What trends do you believe will define the guest experience in the hospitality sector in the coming years?

The global hospitality sector is strongly focused on owning luxury apartments in well-known branded hotel residences, a sector that has grown at a compound annual growth rate of 11 per cent over the past four years and is expected to continue. The total value of the branded residence market in Asia alone is expected to reach approximately $26.6 billion in 2024, with more than 68,000 luxury branded residences.

In general, our luxury category continues to flourish across various sectors—real estate, hospitality, entertainment, and more—unaffected by major events such as COVID-19 or wars. Therefore, targeting those seeking luxury and sophistication is a trend that is now prevalent in most sectors.

Another trend gaining increasing importance is the genuine interest in environmental sustainability and linking accommodation with authentic local cultural experiences.

Through our current experience in 14 hotels and resorts, including the Waldorf Astoria Maldives, our hotel portfolio in Qatar, and our ongoing projects such as the Rixos Baghdad Hotel & Residences, Rosewood Maldives, and others, we note the rapid evolution of the hospitality sector’s requirements and the continuous development of tourist destinations, given the strong competition and the rapid emergence of new tourist destinations.

How is PIH adapting to digital transformation and artificial intelligence, especially given its extensive portfolio in healthcare and real estate?

Digital transformation is a culture we foster daily, as we invest in artificial intelligence to improve efficiency and deliver better human experiences. We have implemented a comprehensive digital transformation across all our companies for years, integrating digital into the core of our operations across all sectors, through collaborations with major organisations such as SAP, Google, Microsoft, and others. Our internal teams have also developed several platforms and applications specifically designed to meet our needs and the nature of our operations, all equipped with artificial intelligence tools.

In the healthcare sector, we use AI tools to improve medical diagnosis and operations management. In real estate, we rely on smart platforms to track asset performance, manage orders, and maintain maintenance.

In addition, we are integrating AI into the food sector, for example, by monitoring supply chains and improving productivity on farms. Our vision is that technology is not a replacement for humans, but rather a means of empowering them.

What role do you expect the group to play in the next 5 to 10 years, beyond mere economic diversification?

I aspire for PIH to be a model of both economic and social responsibility. In the coming years, we want to be partners with communities in building more resilient and self-sufficient economies. This includes supporting food security through projects like Baladna, and expanding into other sectors such as energy, healthcare, telecommunications, real estate development, luxury tourism destinations, and more.

We will continue to expand our application of the public-private partnership model to maximise the impact of our projects and achieve our vision, especially given the success of the model in Iraq, Libya, Kazakhstan, and elsewhere.

We see ourselves not as mere developers or operators, but as a driving force toward stronger communities, more empowered individuals, and a more sustainable environment.

How does PIH ensure that it remains at the forefront of innovation rather than merely adopting? And how do you respond quickly to new challenges or opportunities?

We start where others have left off, so we strive to identify best practices and then build on them as appropriate to the nature of the project and the investment environment. For us, investing in healthcare necessarily means collaborating with the world’s best medical expertise, such as Cedars-Sinai in the US and Asan in Korea, among others. It means bringing in the latest medical technology and, of course, the best medical talent in the world, and, most importantly, designing an unprecedented healthcare experience that puts people at the centre of its care.

As part of our contracting and construction business, we have partnered with COBOD, the world leader in 3D construction printers, and are currently using the world’s largest 3D printer to build schools in Qatar. Through this model, we maintain our projects at the forefront of the sectors in which we operate.

We also build our internal culture to enable our teams to think outside the box, to experiment, and to make quick decisions when necessary. We have dedicated teams that monitor global trends and transform them into practical opportunities that suit us.

We also rely on flexible operating models that allow us to move quickly, whether launching new projects or adjusting course at the appropriate time. We believe that innovation does not come from the leadership level alone, but rather from all levels within the group. Therefore, we are keen to share expertise internally and across our various sectors.

How does PIH address environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues in sectors such as agriculture and energy?

We treat ESG as an integral part of our strategy, not as an external requirement. Power International Holding, Investment Holding, and Baladna have all adopted the United Nations Declaration on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and we have incorporated these 17 goals into all our operations. These goals include gender equality, protecting the planet, combating climate change, and more.

In agriculture, we provide integrated solutions from production to consumption, ensuring the optimal use of resources and preserving the ecosystem in which we operate. At Baladna Farm and Factory, we employ state-of-the-art systems based on technology specifically designed to suit the nature of our operations, contributing to water conservation by over 50%. In energy, we invest in projects such as solar power plants, water treatment, and recycling.

We have set clear corporate governance policies, including transparency, integrity, and equal opportunities. We continuously train our teams on these values ​​and regularly measure our social and environmental impact.

Power International Holding has two companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange: Baladna Food Industries and Investment Holding, which reinforces our commitment to governance standards and the laws governing the capital market.

What advice do you have for aspiring entrepreneurs in the GCC? How do you balance your professional and personal life as a business leader?

My advice to entrepreneurs is to base their ambition on a clear vision and solid values. Investing in building a strong team, a sound organisational culture, and a long-term strategy are essential elements for achieving success. Resilience and the ability to adapt quickly are key qualities of a successful entrepreneur. Continuing to try, overcoming failure, and being able to learn from mistakes, along with the ability to make decisions that others might consider risky, are all factors that drive business and entrepreneurial success.

For me work-life balance is a constant challenge, but it is possible through delegation, time management, and, most importantly, making time for the essentials, whether family, self-development, or even meditation. You cannot lead others if you are not internally balanced.