We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية
  1. Home
  2. Corporate
  3. Capital markets

Font Size

- Aa +

Wed 22 Sep 2021 09:54 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

Abu Dhabi raises size of Adnoc Drilling's IPO to $1.1bn

Abu Dhabi's state oil company will now list 11 percent of Adnoc Drilling on the local bourse, up from 7.5 percent previously

Abu Dhabi raises size of Adnoc Drilling's IPO to $1.1bn

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. increased the size of its drilling unit’s initial public offering to $1.1 billion, saying the deal was heavily oversubscribed.

Abu Dhabi’s state oil company will now list 11 percent of Adnoc Drilling on the local bourse, up from 7.5 percent previously. It will be the largest IPO in the emirate for at least four years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg, and comes amid an uptick in listings there and in Saudi Arabia.

The decision was “based on significant oversubscription across all tranches,” Adnoc said. It will now offer 1.76 billion shares, up from 1.2 billion.

The offer price remains 2.30 dirhams ($0.63) and the final prices will be announced on Sept. 27.

How's business? Let us know in the Arabian Business Confidence Survey 2021

Bloomberg

Read next

Adnoc unit seeks to raise up to $750m in Abu Dhabi IPO

ACWA says investor pitch well received as it gears up for IPO

Adnoc Drilling reveals plans to go ahead with IPO