Renault Middle East achieves its highest ever GCC market share

Renault Middle East has seen its highest ever GCC market share at 1.5%, as it achieved a record first quarter this year.

The automotive firm also witnessed an increase of 0.29% compared to the same quarter last year.

It was ranked the fourth best-selling car brand in Egypt, where its most popular model is the Kadjar SUV. It out-sold Toyota with 2,369 units, holding a market share of 7.42%.

Renault said its online sales rose 27% due to record response time, under two hours, to all online enquiries as of January this year.

The MY Renault app, which allows customers to book service appointments among other elements, has also seen a rising numbers of users, with 83% of GCC customers connected to it.

According to the firm, it sees 700 users signing in the app per day, while 6% of all GCC workshop entries were booked through it.

“We’ve seen a strong start to 2018 which is thanks to many factors. The team at Renault Middle East is working hard to bring the brand to the position it deserves to be in the region, which is challenging in the current market conditions,” said Marwan Haidamous, managing director of Renault Middle East.

He added that the firm saw a 130% rise in digital workshop entries across the region.

High profile marketing campaigns with the likes of talent show The Voice Arabia alone have also resulted in 45% higher online search inquiries and over 400 facilitated test drives.