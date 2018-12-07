World's first Cadillac 'hotel' opens in Dubai

Open until December 8 only, Cadillac hotel welcomed hundreds of festival-goers through its doors on its opening night who were treated to bespoke Cadillac themed activations.

US luxury car brand Cadillac opened its doors last night to the world’s first hotel in Dubai, popping up at this year’s edition of Sole DXB.

Open until December 8 only, Cadillac hotel welcomed hundreds of festival-goers through its doors on its opening night who were treated to bespoke Cadillac themed activations before heading to its rooftop deck to enjoy 180-degree views across the region’s street-culture festival in Dubai Design District.

The Cadillac hotel also staged the brand’s regional unveiling of its first-ever compact SUV, the XT4.

The official launch party was attended by some of the popular socialites and influencers from across the Middle East.

This is the fourth year Cadillac have partnered with SOLE DXB, a cultural festival for millennials.