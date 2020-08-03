Gold soars to all-time highs and beyond

A summer wave of positive news has hit the markets recently, with vaccines and more stimulus measures aiding and abetting investors to bid up risky assets.

Even if the road to a practical and effective global vaccine is costly, slow and laborious, many investors are buying now and not looking back. Indeed, any potential vaccine news is leapt on as good news even though the development phases are in their infancy. But for sure a good day for science is a good day for everyone.

The usual glacial pace of European reform and decision-making has effectively been turned on its head during this crisis and markets are embracing this.

EU leaders found a way out of its longest summit in twenty years when it agreed a €750 billion mix of loans and grants for its most-stricken member states. The split between the two is less than proposed, as the infamous ‘frugal’ mostly northern countries put up a strong fight against debt sharing.

However, the real game changer has been that the EU will now borrow in the markets for grants to individual member states. This landmark agreement is a major step towards fiscal co-ordination and a potential transformation of the European investment environment, as the single currency attempts to finally challenge the dollar’s status as a reserve currency.

The existential break-up risk of the bloc is now dramatically reduced which should mean the Euro’s status as a store of value strengthens.

One asset that continues to grow and grow is gold, which hit nine-year highs recently and has rallied more than 30 percent over the last 12 months, outstripping all other traded commodities apart from silver in this pandemic-stricken year.

Real US interest rate yields (adjusted for inflation) are sinking ever lower which supports the yellow metal that is a non-yield bearing asset. In fact, according to Citi, since 2006 for every one percentage drop in real US Treasury yields, gold prices have increased by about a fifth.

As well as the EU recovery fund deal, the US is expected to add more stimulus as some of their fiscal income supplement programs come to an end this month. Democrats are pushing for $3 trillion package while the White House only wants $1trn and is more focused on a payroll tax cut rather than an extension to the $600 weekly unemployment benefits.

Time is pressing here as one in three Americans is not making a full rent or mortgage payment at present.

With more stimulus on its way, plus second wave fears and geopolitical risks still lingering, the outlook for gold bugs is attractive. Weakness in the greenback is of course helping, as the precious metal tends to appreciate in this environment.

The interest rate advantage that supported the greenback in recent years has been eroded by the Federal Reserve being more aggressive than other major central banks in monetary easing. Political domestic uncertainty is also going to increase ahead of the presidential election in November.

The set-up is bullish which may see an assault on the mystical $2,000 level in the near future.

Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM