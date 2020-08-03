What does Covid-19 mean for banks in the UAE?

Will there be a financial crash? Are we going to see a recession? Is my money safe? How do I keep up with my finances and payments?

The world we are all living in is creating uncertainty in all aspects of life with both individuals and businesses are rightly asking questions of banks during the Covid world we are all living in.

We must have open communication and answer all of these doubts and questions for both individuals and businesses, maintaining the long-standing trust that people expect from their bank. Trust, over anything is key for people during this time of uncertainty and banks must lead the way for establishing trust amongst communities.

Banks have a role to play now where it is not about us, but about the communities in which we are immersed in and how we can help our economy. Banks have the power to avoid a potential recession and maintain the operation for a number of businesses throughout the region due to the amount of liquidity available. However, for banks to do their job properly one must wonder how well capitalised and liquid are these banks?

Recently, the UAE central bank said that while the Covid-19 pandemic poses challenges to banks, "our stress tests demonstrate that the UAE banking sector is able to withstand macro-financial shocks of any size”.

The capital adequacy rate among UAE banks stood at 16.9% as of the end of March and the eligible liquid asset rate was 16.6% as of the end of May - "well in excess of the minimum regulatory requirements", it said. So, the banking sector in the UAE can withstand any scale of shock, while supporting its customers as banks are well capitalised, despite forecasting a deterioration of credit metrics in the country.

Uncertainty

It is no secret that certain industries are struggling in this moment of uncertainty such as hospitality, tourism and retail – all sectors that each and every one of us contribute to on a daily basis, until Covid changed our lives, these industries are losing millions of dollars that was simply not predicted for owners or shareholders, creating a number of knock on effects such as job losses and business closures. So how can this be prevented? The simple answer is that banks must help keep these key industries alive.

Banks lead the way when it comes to money management and people will always look to our actions for guidance. If we can set a precedent with this commitment to encourage others to follow, then we get another step closer to ending this pandemic we are all faced with.

Helping through a relief fund is just part of what our responsibility is here. We have a duty of care to our clients and communities and Standard Chartered have ensured that we remain as involved in our communities as possible, helping to drive support for the healthcare industry during this time of need. Those that are able to support and help the healthcare sector during this time should do so.

Never has there been a more important time than to enhance our communication with everybody, from individual customers, to large organisations, through to internal communications.

Information is key during a time of crisis and we recognize this and are working above and beyond to keep people updated on their finances, through our enhanced communication efforts.

Through communication, we can make a difference to the worries of our individual customers and our words of support and expertise have been backed by actions. We must put our customers first, and, like I said earlier, we cannot worry about our own liquidity during this time.

Our worry and concern has to be for our customers so we have introduced a three-month payment holiday on existing personal loans, car loans and mortgages, the option to pay only the interest component of an existing loan for a period of three months, a 50% reduction on credit card cash advance fees, a refund of any foreign currency transaction fees on cancelled travel bookings and the option to convert selected fees and purchases into equal monthly instalments at 0% interest and no processing fees.

This wide range of options introduced to our customers across the region will positively impacts the lives of millions of people, for which we have a duty of care when it comes to their finances.

We must be clear in communicating to business and individual about the options that they have for their finances and let them know that there is a solution. There is always a trusted bank that is well capitalised and liquid, stress tests and more.

There will undoubtedly be fear amongst people about borrowing money during these times, but banks, are committed to helping the right businesses and individuals to maintain a sense of normal life during these times. People have to keep trust in their bank and remember that we are here, in your community, with you and for you.

Rola Abu Manneh is chief executive officer, Standard Chartered Bank UAE.