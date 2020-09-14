The unexpected coronavirus economy: How coffee, lumber and hydrogen defied market odds

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage across the world with no signs of slowing, the global economy is reeling from lockdowns, restrictions, and unprecedented levels of unemployment. However, despite the economic woes of most of the world’s biggest economies, certain markets remain bullish, seemingly immune to the turmoil around them.

Without a doubt, the NASDAQ 100 was the best performing equity index among the advanced economies. Adversely, the FTSE 100 has been one of the worst performing indexes, as even the UK’s ‘steady Eddy’ investment products performed well below expectations despite investors searching for safe havens in these uncertain times.

Big tech companies like Apple, Amazon, and electric automaker Tesla seemed to be untouchable, with the most significant growth in market value ever recorded. It was an obvious bet that in the age of Covid and social distancing, the tech sector and digital services would reap the rewards of the global economy’s shift towards the online sphere.

However, a recent market correction and stock sell-off saw big tech prices crash and almost $80 billion wiped off the value of Tesla in a matter of hours, demonstrating that nothing is ever 100 percent predictable.

In these times of economic uncertainty, investors have predictably flocked to precious metals such as gold and silver to find a safe haven for investments and hedge against market volatility, but surprisingly, these have not been the best performing commodities on the market, despite their obvious appeal.

So, where have the real winners been placing their bets in the Covid economy? A study of the market throws up some interesting surprises, with several products even outperforming NASDAQ in recent months.

Among commodities, Lumber gained 143 percent year on year, beating all other commodities except Rhodium. As the central banks the world over keep printing cheap money with historically low interest rates, relatively cheap mortgages supported higher home sales, for both new and existing homeowners.

This was combined with lockdown measures which have seen people spending unprecedented amounts of time behind closed doors and looking to home renovation projects to fill their time. The continuous robust demand from the renovation and new home markets was vital in the uptrend, and the price of wood doubled in value as the strong pace of new homebuilding led to a supply shortage.

Another agricultural commodity enjoying significant growth is coffee, which has increased 42 percent year on year. The consumption has been fuelled by increasing demand from consumers, many of whom are now working from home due to the pandemic, and disruptions to the supply chain have pushed prices higher.

Cryptocurrencies also saw an unexpected resurge during lockdown months, and it has maintained its momentum (Swissquote’s Crypto Certificate has achieved incredible growth of more than 80 percent in the past five months). Although there was already an appetite for cryptocurrency-based products before the pandemic, the global lockdown and a drop in trust of traditional monetary policy and the US dollar, led traders to crypto as an alternative investment tool.

As global demand for fossil fuels has weakened, investments in the renewable energy sector have gained momentum, and the hydrogen economy has gained traction. As the world's commitment to clean energy rises, the global hydrogen market is projected to reach up to $2.5 trillion by 2050. In fact, we have seen a 55 percent gain in our Hydrogen Economy Certificate since March, easily outperforming the S&P 500.

While it is tempting to follow existing trends such as big tech growth those who dig a little deeper and keep an eye on the macro environment can find some truly outstanding opportunities in the places they least expect.

Chaddy Kirbaj, Vice Director at Swissquote Bank’s Dubai Rep. Office