The world after coronavirus? We're making it, now

Everywhere I look there is talk of a post-coronavirus world. And no wonder. It is tempting to project ourselves into the future, however near or distant – a time when the pandemic is a thing of the past and some semblance of normality has returned.

We are, though, living in a time of transition and that is tough. This is a time between what we generally accepted as normal life in the recent past, and the new normal that we hazily ascribe to the future, also known, somewhat prematurely, as “the world after Covid”.

Let me be clear. I don’t have a problem with people asking good questions about the kinds of futures we want to be working towards. This is important and necessary. My concern is that we don’t get stuck waiting for such a time when all of this will be a thing of the past.

In these unprecedented times, we have several choices. We can hide under the covers. We can sit at home in our pyjamas. We can engage in escapist fantasies, marking the days off in a calendar, as if serving a prison sentence. We can hunker down and wait for the storm to pass. Or we can seize the day and draw energy from the challenges themselves.

No prizes for guessing my preferred option. I am convinced that we can use the power inherent in present times to our advantage, treating it as we would, say, a formidable martial arts opponent – with finely tuned awareness and respect. But we don’t all have to become accomplished martial artists to draw strength and energy from even the most difficult challenges – so long as we are open to the possibility, and willing to train ourselves and support each other in doing so.

Here is how I see us developing this capability – and why I believe it’s essential that we do.

We can’t know the future, but we can know the present

We’ve become used to acting as if we can know the future – and getting away with it. Cast your minds back to when we routinely planned business strategy, events and holidays with a reasonably well-founded belief that we could predict what was around the corner. Those were the days, right? One reason 2020 has been so unsettling is that it has shaken our vision of the future as we thought we knew it. We can let this heightened sense of uncertainty continue to be a problem, or we can learn to roll with it.

The trouble I have with all this talk about a post-Covid world is that it keeps us hankering after something that may be many months – more likely years – away. When we pin our hopes on what lies ahead, we take our eyes off the prize: the present moment, replete with challenges, yes, but also with opportunities. Imagining times to come can be a fruitful exercise, but we can’t act in the future. We can only act in the present, hopefully shaping the future in the process.

Equally, dwelling on previous mistakes and successes is unlikely to get us very far either. In almost every sector, what worked before won’t work now, or not as before. But neither does it mean that nothing will work, that we have no option but to write off the present.

It is the present where the ripest possibilities are located, the here and now we can most usefully reflect and build on. This requires us mindfully scanning patterns, noticing breaks in the status quo, the things that endure, and the openings and spaces into which we might usefully act – all of which takes courage and energy.

Ask good questions, remain poised for action

Engaging productively with the present means recognising both positive and negative developments, and simultaneously being ready and prepared to act in line with our core spheres of activity. It means asking some searching questions about what’s working and what isn’t – whether that’s a longstanding norm we’ve previously taken for granted or a recent modification to deal with the pandemic.

A case in point is the transition to remote working. Alongside the prospective gains to employees and employers in the form of increased flexibility and reduced costs, one outcome of this shift is the fall in air pollution and carbon emissions reported worldwide during lockdown. Potentially, this points the way to a cleaner, lower-impact way of doing business. So far, so good... and for some job roles and functions, remote working could prove a sustainable arrangement hereafter.

There are, of course, whole areas of work that cannot be performed remotely. Likewise, there are professional roles where the buzz, creativity and motivation that emerges when one is working as part of a well-functioning, productive, successful team aren’t easily replicated while working in isolation. There are also concerns about the likely impact of remote working on economic activity within city centres and business districts, given that many retail and catering outlets count on the daily trade of office workers.

There are also significant downsides to long-term remote working. It is easy to assume that most employees will welcome the freedom of working from home but we should be mindful that this isn’t always the case, and that many people thrive on working in an office or a more structured environment. Working in office can also help protect against isolation and the overload of juggling work and family life, which has been made even more challenging during the prolonged school closures.

In addition, we are being confronted with evidence that indicates that, worldwide, domestic violence has substantially intensified during stay-at-home orders and lockdowns: a recent UN Women Report grimly refers to this as a “shadow pandemic within a pandemic”. And we don’t yet know what other ripple effects there might be.

Given this complexity, how do we decide whether and how we return to workplaces? Fundamentally, we must ensure that our workplaces are safe and that all essential precautions are taken to protect health and mitigate risks. Once we are confident we are doing everything in our power in this regard, we need to balance the different factors involved. Are there roles where the best outcomes are associated with being in the office, and others where equivalent results can be consistently achieved at home? How do we support the recovery of the communities and supply chains in which we are embedded, and where appropriate, how do we responsibly revise overheads in line with our changing needs?

Worldwide, organisations of every size are succeeding in renegotiating rental agreements because of the pandemic. While it makes sense to consider cost savings in areas where we can afford to be leaner, we also need to protect and invest in our core activities, including ensuring well-resourced, dynamic and safe working conditions for our staff.

The point is that this is a good time for looking closely at what we’re doing, what we’ve done, and what we could be doing better. What can we live with a while longer and what opportunities might we grasp for doing things differently, starting now?

We can embrace this as an experiment

This doesn’t mean that we can’t also ask ourselves questions about the kinds of futures we desire. But it does mean that we must keep acting to the best of our ability in the present, with a view to creating that future. The fundamental question is: how can we make the best of the situation in which we find ourselves, using it as a springboard for even better things? Rather than chalking it up as a bad year, we can treat this as an opportunity to experiment and try out new ways of doing business, serving our clients, capitalising on the current situation, and supporting the economic recovery.

We should welcome this kind of creative experimentation, in ourselves and in others – not just in business but in every sphere of life, whether it be education, health, science, arts and culture, or politics and governance. If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that for the collective good, we must be able to challenge and potentially revise almost everything we take for granted. We must be willing to learn, adapt and reconfigure ourselves in ever more diverse and generative ways.

And if the need for ongoing experimentation and change makes us a bit nervous, we can take strength from the ways in which we have proven ourselves capable of improvising and innovating before the pandemic.

In the case of ITP Media Group, we are able to survive and ultimately thrive in this current climate because, fortunately, we have been digitising our business in the last decade and significantly ramped up the progress in the last three years. We have devoted a lot of energy into transforming from the largest traditional print publisher to a fully mobile-digitally-enabled media organisation. While many other enterprises have also invested heavily in digitisation in recent years, still others have scrambled to convert and are now playing catch-up.

Of course, the fact that we were prepared for this accelerated push towards digitisation does not mean that ITP Media Group is resting on its laurels – far from it. It does mean that we have confidence in our ability to continue to experiment and transform to meet changing circumstances, and to recognise and take advantage of new opportunities as they unfold.

We can seize the day, while fine-tuning our offerings and commitments

Across the world, in almost every industry and sector, individuals and organisations are having to reinvent themselves. This goes beyond taking vital measures to protect public health. Beyond these practicalities, we are having to dig deep, re-energise ourselves and get creative. We are having to fine-tune, and in some cases, redefine our value offerings to fit current reality, in all its complexity and potential.

Fundamentally, clarifying and refining what we do, and how we add value, enables us to engage with what is going on from a position strengthened by self-awareness and renewed knowledge of our own capabilities, aims and desires. What really matters to us? What do we value? What are we passionate about? What do we excel at? What do we find ourselves prioritising, missing, and contributing in the current circumstances? If we do find ourselves fantasising about ‘the world after Covid’, what is it we imagine and yearn for? And how does that help direct our attention and efforts right here, right now?

What, in short, is it that we can offer to the world, our stakeholders, our clients, the communities and networks of which we are a part, that will help us all move towards stronger, prosperous, bountiful and secure futures together?

Some of the answers to these questions might help us articulate new commitments and promises we are prepared to make to ourselves and each other, having opened ourselves to learning and transformation through these extraordinary times. And yet I’d bet that, often, they will represent ongoing commitments, values, and dare I say, passions and ideals which give continuity to our work and professional practice, pre and post-pandemic.

Either way, I think it’s worth training ourselves to practice greater outer and inner awareness. From such a position, the present moment becomes not just something to be endured, but also a resource: a fount for considered thought and action.

The world after Covid? We’re making it, now.

Ali Akawi is the chief executive officer of ITP Media Group.