Teachers: The new coronavirus front liners

Teacher stress has long been documented as a well-known and growing problem. Burnout among teachers and early attrition plague the profession. Enter Covid-19, and a profession that generally requires constant adaptation now requires acrobatic-like flexibility on a daily basis.

From initially moving to online learning virtually overnight while managing the isolation of social distancing at the start of Covid-19, to returning to school, and adjusting to a blended learning environment, and a school environment with masks, social distancing and revised teaching protocols and strict regulations; the pressure is immense.

Coronavirus crisis highlights need for mental health help in Gulf employment packages The Lighthouse Arabia has revealed five years' worth of work to tackle mental health issues in the Middle East has been completed in the last five months

New teachers joining schools from other countries have the added adjustment to a new country and teaching environment during a time of social distancing.

In addition, teachers’ risk and exposure to the virus is a daily reality. Further to this, there is the alertness around new cases and fears of the school, or sections thereof being shut down as a result.

Schools are inspected to ensure that safety regulations are adhered to. Teachers know that this is important, but at the same time imminent inspections, even when the rules are being followed to the tee, lead to feelings of stress and anxiety.

Our teachers are therefore living in a perpetual state of autonomic arousal, i.e., a state of fight/flight/freeze. This leads to the stress hormones adrenalin and cortisol being in higher concentration in the body. Prolonged cortisol production negatively affects immune functioning. Long-term stress decreases the white blood cells in our bodies that fight off infection thereby increasing vulnerability to contracting illnesses.

High stress levels can also cause depression and anxiety which are known to weaken immune functioning. It is crucial for teachers to learn how to mindfully and regularly activate their rest-and-digest response in order to regulate their stress experience.

Evidence-based recommendations that aid in achieving this goal include the following:

Sleep, Nutrition and Exercise are the foundations of mental health and immune functioning. Sleep should be monitored and supported by nighttime routines, nutrition and exercise that supports good quality sleep. Nutrition in the form of energy and protein rich foods, supplements to support immune functioning and regular hydration is key. High caffeine and high sugar drinks should be limited.

Ground using the breath, the senses, and the body. Breathing from the diaphragm with slow inhales and slow exhales throughout the day is the fastest way of activating our rest-and-digest response. Using the five senses and noticing five things you can see, four things you can hear, three things you can feel, two things you can smell and one thing you can taste, grounds us in the now. Using our bare feet on grass or sand and engaging the senses to ground in nature is also highly effective.

Focus on that which is in our control. This requires an awareness of ruminating thoughts about things beyond our control and then consistently bringing the mind back to that which is within our control. Things within our control include our attitude, nutrition, sleep, movement, what we talk about, our use of social media, our breath… Writing down that which is in our circle of control and having easy access to this in times of high stress is recommended.

Seek appropriate social support. Type of support is important. We could talk about the stress and either feel riled up or relieved thereafter depending on whom we’re talking to. Organising pleasurable activities that promote relaxation with close others and accessing support groups are recommended.

Practice gratitude. Research confirms its positive effects on depression, loneliness, sleep, and immune functioning among others. Avoid simply listing things and beware the ‘I should be grateful’ approach. It is better to choose one thing or person at a time and to immerse the self in the gratitude experience. Be consistent. Be specific. Be reflective.

​Consistent stress reduction is key to maintaining mental health and supporting immune functioning during these unprecedented times. Acknowledging the immense levels of stress that our teachers are exposed to is an important first step in ensuring their psychological safety.

Dr. Ottilia Brown, clinical psychologist, The Lighthouse Arabia.