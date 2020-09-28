Be brave to survive and prosper during the coronavirus pandemic

In this continuing extended period of Covid-19, companies led by brave leaders taking bold decisions to push their companies in the direction of ever-evolving customer needs, will be the ones that emerge from this era strongly.

In passing the recent six-month milestone of the emergence of the virus which has inflicted dramatic change to how we live, work, and socialise, the impact of this unprecedented period has changed consumer needs, values, and behaviours.

According to the EY Future Consumer Index, 69 percent of consumers in the MENA region believe that the way they live their lives will significantly change in the long term as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and 68 percent report that their values have changed, and they look at life differently. Consumers are placing a greater focus on value for money, with 84 percent declaring that they have changed the products they buy for precisely this reason.

The implications for companies that do not evolve to meet the needs of the changing consumer can be profound. As we edge closer to the year end, we can expect that Covid-19 will remain a dominant feature in our lives for some time still to come.

However, even in the current uncertain times there is opportunity for growth. It is for this reason that companies need to rapidly revise their business models and service offerings to survive, as well as fast track their digital transformations and innovations.

Early on as Covid started, our founder and CEO Rashid Al Ghurair, had the foresight to understand the changing consumer needs and guided Cafu to take the bold decisions to the business model by permanently removing our fuel delivery charges to put dirhams back into the pockets of our customers when they needed it most.

In addition to this, we continued to fast track our car ownership digitalization journey by putting forward plans in our innovation workstream and introducing car services using our same technology platforms to make life better for our customers. For this reason, we introduced our SuperShine car wash with the added feature of our anti-bacterial interior deep clean which kills viruses and 99.9 percent of bacteria as well as launching our oil change services with Exxon Mobil.

For business leaders, the pandemic has marked a period of extreme challenges unprecedented in nature, scale, and impact that required the counterbalance of decisions, some tough, to adapt to the ever-changing environment. As a business community, we must act decisively even with some degree of uncertainty caused by the ongoing virus. We have a responsibility to the communities in which we operate within to do more, be more responsive to their needs, and contribute to driving our economy forward.

By aligning more with our consumers changing needs and values, we can demonstrate greater relevance with the services on offer, value for money, and drive further to innovate and digitalize more rapidly. It is this enhanced innovation within the business community that will contribute to a stronger and faster economic recovery for our nation, helping all of us to thrive, and build stronger consumer confidence.

2020 marks a year of dramatic change. It is a year of challenges not experienced for generations, and a year where business leaders had to make bold decisions in an environment of uncertainty.

The business legacy of the Covid era will be a change to the business model, spurring more rapid innovation to what is offered in terms of services and products, and a drive to do more for our consumers and the wider community.

The world has changed, and so must we as we apply our mission of ensuring that in all that we do, we aim to make life better for our customers.

Antonio Al Asmar is General Manager of Cafu, a Dubai-born start-up and technology-enabled car service