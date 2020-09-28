Frequent flyers to lead recovery with airport testing a priority

This year, many travellers abandoned their long-awaited summer travel plans, marred by uncertainty of ongoing restrictions, and unclear travel booking advice. With many hoping to spend the upcoming holiday season with families abroad, or looking to get away for a short break, most people are asking the same question – when can we expect any sense of normality to return to travel?

In the UAE, travellers have had more freedom than elsewhere; those who have wanted or needed to travel internationally have been able to visit an increasing number of destinations, provided they can produce a negative PCR test certificate, with a validity of up to 96 hours, before boarding their flight.

Currently there is relative freedom to exit and enter the country which, for a nation of approximately 80 percent expatriates, is vital. However, with varying, and ever-changing, travel restrictions across the globe, those exiting the country are still at the mercy of the travel and quarantine rules of their destination and the constant changes to these rules and border restrictions across many countries globally are only serving to further reduce traveller confidence.

Yet, amidst the uncertainty around global travel, frequent flyers are ready to return to the skies. A recent global survey of 22,000 frequent flyers in the Priority Pass programme found that a stunning three in four frequent flyers (71 percent) are ready to return to travel, either immediately or within the next three to six months.

However, Covid-19 is redefining what these frequent flyers want and need. The Priority Pass survey found that unpredictable factors such as quarantines and border controls represent frequent flyers’ top concerns about returning to air travel – 74 percent identify this as a worry, and accordingly, half of them are willing to pay for a Covid-19 test to help reduce quarantine mandates.

When queried about which measures would make them feel most confident about future air travel, testing at the airport was singled out as the top driver of confidence.

UAE residents are fortunate, not only is a negative PCR certificate acceptable in order to board a plane, but testing is widely available and is now offered at a more affordable rate across the country. Again, this is not the case everywhere. Delivering on frequent flyer needs by safely easing restrictions globally will necessitate a broad and collaborative industry-wide strategy including universal airport PCR testing, such as the UK’s first test-on-arrival pilot programme recently spearheaded by Collinson and Swissport for Heathrow Airport.

The pilot includes a dedicated state-of-the-art test-on-arrival facility now ready for use in Heathrow’s Terminal 2, subject to UK government approval.

The pandemic has changed travel while also revealing its value, and as the survey indicates, a huge number of frequent flyers are eager to get back to the skies. Travel drives cultural education and awareness; it connects communities and people and encourages innovation. However, the safe restarting of global travel could also have a major impact on people’s livelihoods and the economy.

The International Air Transport Association expects Middle Eastern airlines to lose US $4.8 billion in 2020 on the back of a 56.1 percent year-on-year fall in revenue passenger kilometres and The World Travel & Tourism Council has estimated that there could be 2.6 million job losses in the Middle East’s travel & tourism sector this year.

The fact that most frequent flyers are prepared to return to air travel within the next six months or even sooner is encouraging, and could turn out to be an essential lifeline for the global aviation and tourism sectors. If governments, airports and the travel industry can collectively take the right steps to restart travel safely with reduced quarantine requirements, we may see a near-normalisation of air travel far sooner than many predictions that set out recovery taking as long as until 2023.

In the short term, and at the very least, it could prove to be a welcome boost to ailing consumer travel booking confidence.

Beyond clarifying quarantine measures and introducing new procedures to safely ease these restrictions, frequent flyers also want a more contactless airport experience, with access to self-contained areas such as the airport lounge. The Priority Pass survey found that almost seven in 10 frequent flyers are willing to pay for access to an airport lounge where social distancing is maintained, and another 80% would like to see contactless service options.

Around one in three also cited an interest in “click & collect” options for shopping and food – a finding that corresponds to the upcoming “Ready 2 Order” pilot scheme from Collinson. Going live soon, the pilot solution enables airport lounges to digitise their complimentary food service enabling travellers to place food and drink orders from their seat or table, using a personal mobile device.

The closing and opening of global travel corridors indicate that the travel recovery will not be a straight line. In this evolving landscape, frequent travellers won’t regain their confidence unless they can see that their expectations are being understood and addressed.

Traveller confidence can be regained by making changes that include more access to testing globally that will enable the safe avoidance of quarantine periods, more social distancing measures introduced into lounges, and new innovations for a more contactless airport journey. If frequent flyers can access the right travel experience, they will continue to take to the skies and encourage others to do the same, championing and leading travel recovery for all.

Andy Besant, director of Travel Experiences, Collinson