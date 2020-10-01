Correction time for stock markets

September to many is a defining time of the year with fall colors blossoming in the northern hemisphere while transitioning to spring and then the summer months in the southern hemisphere.

Of course, temperatures in the Middle East cool by only a few degrees but typically there are very clear skies which bring fewer sandstorms. For investors, this time of the year has often resulted in magnified market risks and narrative shifts, and September ticked that box quite well.

Over the past few weeks, US equity markets peaked at the very start of September before experiencing their largest correction since the new bull market began. The tech-filled Nasdaq especially sunk, dragged down by a slump in the megacap technology stocks that have powered the rebound.

The most recent slide came after the US Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rates on hold until inflation averages over two percent, while declining to provide any formal guidance on their plans for more bond buying, which especially disappointed many bulls, both on the equity and fixed income side too.

Is this the right strategy for the Fed to achieve its goals – defined as full employment and two percent inflation over the cycle? This is probably the most hotly debated question on Wall Street for many a year.

It seems that low short-term rates for an indefinite time should help with the former and letting the interest rate curve steepen, which means yields on long-term bonds rise faster than those on short-term bonds, should assist in hitting the inflation target.

We only have to look at the banking system in Japan over the last decade to realise what a flat curve has done in the Bank of Japan’s huge struggle to hit its inflation target.

Aside from the Fed’s lack of policy detail, the disappointing progress on fiscal negotiations in the US has also weighed on stock markets. It seems wrangling between both sides of the aisle may scupper a deal before the US election and that is bad for the stalling economic recovery.

Interestingly, with traders being forced to watch and wait, a wobbling stock market may be part of the pressure required to get a deal done. The issue here is one of how much pressure, in other words how big a sell-off, is required. The current correction has generally been defined as a healthy one, but after the parabolic rise at the start of the summer, this pullback has the potential to get a lot larger.

After its prolonged rise from late spring to its highs in early august, gold has started to trade lower after consolidating its gains over the last couple of months.

The rise in the dollar index and real bond yields after the Fed’s latest announcement has weighed on the precious metal with profit-taking and the occasional liquidation squeeze also prompting lower prices. Record weak gold jewelry consumption is limiting the upside as well, but an extremely accommodative central bank reaction function should see plenty of bullish investors dipping their toes into Gold, especially if the market mood becomes more volatile into the autumn.

Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM