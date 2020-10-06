We must listen to our youth's cries for greater opportunity

Shortly after the fall of the Soviet Union, historian John Lukacs said: “The isms have all become wasms.”

I am reminded of this as I reflect on the 12th Annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, a remarkable annual barometer of youth sentiments across a vital region.

For many young Arabs, the idea of an ‘-ism’ - an all-encompassing problem-solving ideology – is almost as anachronistic as a landline telephone. Pragmatism, not ideological ‘isms’, rules the day with them, and in an era of pandemic-driven insecurity and political upheaval, this essential fact offers hope for the region’s future.

Consider the top two most serious challenges Arab youth said they faced: government corruption and job creation. Both are highly pragmatic, justifiable concerns and a recurrent theme in twelve years of this survey. These are not revolutionary slogans, but cries for greater opportunity, decent government and more dignified lives.

Other priorities include defeating terrorist organizations, modernizing education, diversifying economies away from oil and encouraging technological innovation.

Again, these are highly pragmatic concerns that focus on future-looking ‘quality of life’ issues. Amid the tumultuous decade that the Arab world has just witnessed, the fact that so many young Arabs are simply demanding better governance, less corruption, more opportunity and revised education speaks volumes about their maturity.

Less mature are the Arab political classes, particularly in North Africa and the Levant, that have failed their young populations time and again. Many of these leaders had been using the equivalent of landline phones to solve the problems of a digital generation - or simply defaulting to repression.

The Arab uprisings knocked several of those leaders off their gilded ‘thrones,’ but the basic demands of those moments - better jobs, decent governance, more opportunity - remain unfulfilled.

Lebanon today provides a good example of a venal political class unable and unwilling to deliver for their people. As Lebanon’s economy spirals downward, drowning large swathes of its population in its wake, how is it possible that a country with such enviable commercial geography, a highly skilled and educated populace, and a thriving diaspora is in such an economic meltdown? In a word: governance.

Lebanon’s political elite have failed on just about every measure imaginable to deliver optimal conditions for growth, opportunity, and dignity, while enriching themselves, fighting petty squabbles, and reinforcing sectarian divisions. It is not thus surprising that three out of four young Lebanese (77 percent to be exact) actively seek to emigrate or are considering emigration.

All who care about the future of the Middle East and the Arab world should lament the fate of Lebanon and her storied capital, Beirut. But dig deeper into the findings and there remains hope: young Lebanese are eager to leave their country, but they also care deeply enough to support the protests overwhelmingly (82 percent) and see them leading to positive change (54 percent).

While Lebanon provides an example of a political and economic meltdown in real time, other cases have been slower, but just as troubling – thus nearly half of young Arabs surveyed have considered leaving their country: Libya (69 percent), Yemen (66 percent), Iraq (65 percent), Palestine (58 percent) and Jordan (56 percent), among others. These numbers may not be as high as Lebanon’s, but still point to a growing trend.

The Arab Youth Survey has emerged as a remarkable chronicle of youth views in a world in flux. The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed some of the weaknesses and strengths in various countries and has accelerated some of the negative trends like unemployment. In fact, in the Covid Pulse Survey, young Arabs feel even more concerned about their future employment than they did before the pandemic – and unemployment has been a perennial top concern.

A few things, however, have remained constant, including the repeated and consistent cries for a better economic future. Another constant has been the perception of the United Arab Emirates among Arab youth.

For the ninth year running, the UAE remains the top country to emulate and live in, according to the survey.

It is worth noting that respondents have choices outside of the Middle East, including Western countries, and somehow the UAE beats out the US, Europe, Canada and other familiar lodestars. The top three reasons why the UAE was chosen are telling: “safe and secure” (44 percent), “wide range of work opportunities” (36 percent), “generous salary packages” (32 percent).

Once again, these are pragmatic concerns of a young population whipsawed by political insecurity, economic underperformance and scarce job opportunities.

Respondents may want to leave a bleak situation at home, but still see a fellow Arab country, close to home, as preferable to a distant land in the West.

Lukacs had one caveat to his “isms”: nationalism. That remained strong, he argued, and a possible path to resolving issues. When flag-waving young Arabs protest their government’s failings, they are demonstrating a form of nationalism that is healthy and hopeful.

It is not the nationalism of exclusion or the nationalisms of their parents’ generation based on false utopias; rather, it is a nationalism of a people who care deeply about their country and are seeking to change it for the better.

From the survey’s findings, it seems that young Arabs are not in search of a new ‘ism.’ They simply want a decent government, a decent job, decent opportunities, and decent education. This is both hopeful for the region’s future, and tragic that governments have failed so miserably to meet these pragmatic desires.

Afshin Molavi is a Senior Fellow at the Foreign Policy Institute of the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington DC, where he writes broadly on emerging markets, Middle East political economies, the New Silk Road, and the intersection of geopolitics and the global economy.