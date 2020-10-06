Why coronavirus is accelerating the need for a new social contract

At the time of the 2019 release of the ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey, I argued for a new social contract where the state would create an environment for youth to thrive and drive prosperity for decades to come.

Since then, the world and the Arab region have been struck by the Covid-19 pandemic, and its economic and social costs continue to mount. Yet, this crisis makes the call for a new social contract even more relevant.

The findings of the 2020 survey provide a glimpse at youth concerns and aspirations at the onset of the pandemic. Young Arabs started this decade longing for change to build shared prosperity and a better future.

The survey shows that nearly half of them have considered leaving their countries; 40 percent permanently. At the same time, youth in countries with recent social unrest were confident that these protests would trigger positive change, specifically improved governance and reduced corruption, which they see as the main impediments to progress.

Unsurprisingly, unemployment remained a top concern, exacerbated by the Covid-19 crisis. More youth were holding debt, with the pandemic aggravating financial hardship.

On a more positive note, young Arabs were becoming more entrepreneurial, and embracing the digital revolution. Young men and women were supporting greater gender equality in access to education and the labour market. These developments bode well for the future.

While Arab youth’s expectations remain high, the pandemic brings great uncertainty. Lockdowns have led to massive job losses, rising inequality and rapid economic downturn.

For most countries, this recession is deeper than the ones following the 2008 global financial crisis and the 2015 oil price shock.

The downturn is also worsening the large humanitarian and refugee challenges faced by fragile countries. Many youth are entering labour markets during a deep economic recession and pervasive uncertainty. Those in school confront practical difficulties in accessing education.

At this time of crisis, more women are trying find work to bring additional income to the family.

This uncertainty invites us to rethink the way the recovery should be engineered. While governments have attempted to bolster social safety nets and support businesses, these may not be enough to build for the future in unprecedented times.

To succeed, countries need to put youth at centre stage and focus on key priorities: mitigate inequality provoked by the crisis; support resilient recovery; and harness digital transformation.

To achieve these goals, four policy areas – driven by the region’s well-educated and tech-savvy youth – are crucial:

* Investing in people and nurturing their talent: Governments should adopt social spending policies that address health, education and social protection, and promoting a more responsive and flexible labour market.

* Accelerating the adoption and use of new technologies: Throughout this crisis, technologies were better leveraged to keep economies running, allowing for remote work and improved access.

Countries therefore must reinforce digital links and harness new technologies. Opportunities include delivering more online services and e-government; creating higher education hubs at a time of restricted travel and integrating new technologies in schools and hospitals to improve access and quality.

Tech-savvy young Arabs can be the anchors to better integrate into the new global economic order through digitalization and new technologies.

* Strengthening governance: Trust between citizens and states facilitates effective policy implementation. It can be strengthened by improving governance and tackling corruption through greater transparency and less red tape, leading to improved efficiency and trust in state institutions.

* Providing opportunities for all: Building on gender equality, well-designed policies can mitigate the negative effects on women and increase overall productivity.

Creating opportunities for women and youth is ultimately beneficial for addressing income inequality, economic growth and resilience.

Despite the pandemic hindering economic strength and prosperity, youth hold the key to economic recovery. They constitute the region’s strength and fulfilling their hopes and aspirations can only lead to a better future.

Dr Jihad Azour is a director at the International Monetary Fund. Azour served as Lebanon’s Finance Minister from 2005 to 2008, during which time he implemented important set of reforms at the national level and within the Finance Ministry. He has held a wide range of prominent posts in the private sector, including McKinsey and Booz & Co. He holds a PhD in International Finance from the Institut d’Etudes Politiques de Paris.